NBA 2K21 Floor General Rewind Packs Feature Invincible Kobe Bryant Card

2K Games and PUMA have come together for a special little crossover in NBA 2K21 as their shoes are front and center. The game has had a few apparel crossover events in the past that basically add in real-world streetwear and put them on players in the game for you to enjoy in different modes. For this particular one, the two sides have come together to show off the latest edition of the Court Rider sneaker line, the PUMA Court Rider 2K. Part of the PUMA x 2K Collection, the new shoe is currently available in-game before it's being sent off to retail. The shoes feature what the team is calling "a showstopping design of vibrant colors and playful vibes that are perfect for players hooping in the NBA 2K21 City or 2K Beach". Here's a little more info from the announcement.