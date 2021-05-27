Cancel
NBA 2K21 Floor General Rewind Packs Feature Invincible Kobe Bryant Card

By Matt Couden
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore NBA 2K21 Floor General Rewind Packs for MyTeam Season 7 have arrived, with many great cards randomly available in them. These packs could hold some of the game’s greats including the late Kobe Bryant, former Lakers champion Magic Johnson, and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose. Based on details released with the packs, these will be the final installment in the series for MyTeam Season 7. Here are all of the details about the top cards in the packs, cost, and availability.

