Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Has Fallen Sharply From 0.78

Equities seem to lack strength to get a strong follow through rise after the bounce-back from last week’s fall. The price action in the coming days will need a close watch to see if the indices can move up or fall-back from here. The Dow has to rise past 34000 to move up further. Also a break above 34700 is necessary to bring back the bullishness. DAX has come-off sharply and has to sustain above 15400 to avoid a much deeper fall from here. Nikkei and Shanghai keeps alive the chances of seeing a near-term rise to test their resistances. Sensex and Nifty are struggling to break above 53000 and 15900 respectively and can consolidate sideways for some time before rising above these levels.