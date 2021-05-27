Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Has Fallen Sharply From 0.78
Dow continues to remain stable between 34000 and 34500 within its broad 33500-35000 range. DAX seems to lack strength to break the 14800-15500 range on the upside. The expected break above 15500 and a rise to 15700-15800 may get delayed. Nikkei is struggling to breach 28500 and looks vulnerable for a fall. Shanghai remains strong and can test 3625-3650 and then see a corrective fall. Sensex and Nifty sustain well above their support and are keeping the bullish view intact to see 51500-52000 and 15400-15450 respectively.www.actionforex.com