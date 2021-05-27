Cancel
Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Has Fallen Sharply From 0.78

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
actionforex.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow continues to remain stable between 34000 and 34500 within its broad 33500-35000 range. DAX seems to lack strength to break the 14800-15500 range on the upside. The expected break above 15500 and a rise to 15700-15800 may get delayed. Nikkei is struggling to breach 28500 and looks vulnerable for a fall. Shanghai remains strong and can test 3625-3650 and then see a corrective fall. Sensex and Nifty sustain well above their support and are keeping the bullish view intact to see 51500-52000 and 15400-15450 respectively.

www.actionforex.com
