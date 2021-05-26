By 2020, the UK Police experienced more than 2,300 data breaches

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Communications & Technology Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 696 which will strengthen the state’s Breach of Personal Information Act following a massive data breach with the state’s contact tracing program. Bill sponsor, Erie County Sen. Dan Laughlin said his bill will put a process in place to make data breach notifications much timelier, and better protect Pennsylvanians. The measure would require any state agency, county, school district or municipality that experiences a data breach to provide notice of the breach within seven days of discovery. The state’s Attorney General would be notified within three business days of the breach that occurs in a state agency. The county District Attorney would be notified within three business days if the breach occurred in a county, school district or municipality. It also extends public protections to third-party entities that contract with the state. The legislation now advances to the full Senate for consideration.