Public Safety

By 2020, the UK Police experienced more than 2,300 data breaches

By Wilfrid Hunter
lodivalleynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK Police is responsible for 2386 data breach incidents last year. VPN Overview, which requested data from 45 police stations, received this information, but received only 31 responses. Of the 31 respondents, 22 reported security breaches in the past year. “In 2020 alone, 2386 data breaches were reported by...

