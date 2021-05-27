Cancel
NZD/USD: Key Technical Breakout Suggests More Upsides

By Titan FX
actionforex.com
 30 days ago

NZD/USD formed a support base above 0.7150 and started a fresh increase. It broke a crucial contracting triangle with resistance near 0.7250 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD and GBP/USD are trading nicely above the 1.2180 and 1.4100 support levels respectively. The US GDP is likely to grow 6.5% in Q1...

www.actionforex.com
#Us Dollar#Usd#Nzd#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Nzd Usd#Key Highlights Nzd Usd#Eur Usd#0 7350#Gbp Usd
