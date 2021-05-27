Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/CAD: Is A Bottom Near?

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese memorable, if rather lewd, trading aphorisms serve as a reminder of the risks when betting against established downtrends. While trading against a trend tends to be a lower-probability strategy, it can offer strong risk/reward ratios if the stars align, and the current setup in USD/CAD may present an opportunity to do just that.

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Us Dollar#Cad#Price Of Oil#Usd Cad#Canadian#The Bank Of Canada#Covid#Ema#Cftc#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal

USD/CAD’s sizable pullback brings into question the upside. The coming days could be important to the next few weeks. USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Pullback in Danger of Becoming a Reversal. USD/CAD rallied fiercely post June Fed meeting, but since then it has run aground and retreated. Some backing-and-filling was expected even...
Metal Miningthebharatexpressnews.com

Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively. US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates. The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices. USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2290; (P) 1.2316; (R1) 1.2348;. Outlook in USD/CAD remains unchanged. Intraday bias stays neutral with focus on 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.2287). Sustained trading below there will indicate that rebound form 1.2005 has completed after failing medium term channel resistance. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 1.2005. On the upside, above 1.2402 minor resistance will resume the rebound from 1.2005 towards 1.2653 key structural resistance.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh daily low of 1.2270

USD/CAD edges lower in the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data. Modest increase in crude oil prices provides a boost to CAD. Following a consolidation phase above 1.2300 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and dropped to a fresh daily low of 1.2270. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 1.2284.
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Continues to Stabilize Against Loonie

All currently, this is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, but we are most certainly in a major downtrend still, despite the fact that we have seen a nice little bit of a rally. With all of that being said, the market...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher

USD/JPY reaches highest trade and close since the pandemic panic. Federal Reserve’s positive economic and rate projections order markets. Dollar supported by rising short-term Treasury yields. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts technical consolitation below 110.00. The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ adds to weekly gain as investors cheer U.S. inflation data

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie is on track to rise 1.4% * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.3% * Canadian 10-year yield eases about half a basis point to 1.410% TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and U.S. inflation data eased worries about the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2294 to the greenback, or 81.34 U.S. cents. It was on track to gain 1.4% for the week, after four consecutive weekly declines. Wall Street rose and the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as underlying inflation in the United States rose at a slower-than-expected rate in May. Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Fed about how hot it is willing to let inflation run. Last week, the central bank projected it would begin hiking interest rates in 2023 rather than 2024. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more supply to the market from August. U.S. crude prices were up 0.3% at $73.50 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 10-year eased about half a basis point to 1.410% but held well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BusinessDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices. USD/CAD Pullback From Peak, Oil Prices Underpin Loonie. After a good sized pullback from the high 1.24s, USD/CAD has begun to consolidate around the 1.23 handle. A mixture of profit taking from recent USD/CAD shorts, alongside the 55DMA (1.2242) has curbed the pair from further losses. That said, with oil prices extending to fresh multi-year highs, CAD may continue to perform well against the USD, despite 1.2240-50 being well respected. I suspect the bias for now will be to fade the extremes of the recent range.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD edges lower toward 1.2300 ahead of US inflation data

USD/CAD struggles to gather bullish momentum following Thursday's modest rebound. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 92.00 on Friday. Investors await May PCE inflation data from the US. The USD/CAD pair managed to post modest recovery gains on Thursday and stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours on...
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as the Dollar Remains Rangebound

Gold prices continue to move sideways as recent economic data has kept U.S. Treasury yields rangebound, holding the dollar in check. The dollar index consolidated its recent gains, which removed some of the resistance gold prices have been seeing. Weaker than a decline in jobless claims offset expected U.S. Durable goods orders. The jobs data will be a key factor for the Fed. Chair Powell will begin to feel more comfortable tapering when jobless claims decline to levels that were seen before the pandemic.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong near fresh YTD highs on steady USD

USD/JPY continues to march higher with strong gains. Strong US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair. Yen remains submissive on mixed economic data and a softer BOJ tone. USD/JPY extends the previous session’s gains in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair gathers momentum and refreshes the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Mildly bullish in the near-term

US data indicated economic progress but missed the market’s expectations. German IFO Survey showed improved Business Climate in June. EUR/USD finding support around a critical Fibonacci level. The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1950, marginally higher on a daily basis. A batch of US data has barely affected price...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Retreats For Support

The Canadian dollar strengthened after retail sales. The pair had exhibited a bearish RSI divergence, a sign of overextension after the greenback’s breakneck surge. The break below 1.2350 shows a lack of further commitment from buyers and confirms the bearish MA cross. The RSI is bouncing back from an oversold...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Faces critical resistance near 1.2300 level

USD/CAD remains unchanged largely in the early European session. Pair needs a clear breakout around 1.2300 level to gain meaningful traction. Momentum oscillators hold onto the positive territory. USD/CAD extends the previous day's sluggish movement on Thursday with no meaningful price action. The pair confides in a very close trading...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY continues to push higher toward 84.10 on improved risk sentiment

AUD/JPY extends the previous three session’s gains on Thursday. AUD remains grounded on improved risk appetite, upbeat economic outlook. Yen suffers from downbeat economic data. After posting strong gains in the previous three sessions, AUD/JPY is moving in a close trading band in the Asian session. The cross is struggling...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD pares early losses, turns positive on the day above 1.2300

USD/CAD gains traction during the American trading hours. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 92.00. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The USD/CAD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.2280 in the early American session on Thursday but managed to reverse...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as exporter confidence soars

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2282 to 1.2314 * EDC's Trade Confidence Index jumps 19% * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.5% * Canadian 10-year yield eases about 1 basis point to 1.411% TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday as a dip in oil prices offset domestic data showing confidence among exporters has surged to its highest level in more than 20 years. Export Development Canada's Trade Confidence Index jumped 19% from end-2020 to mid-2021 amid mounting optimism that a sustained global economic recovery is underway. One of Canada's major exports is oil. It fell 0.5% to $72.74 a barrel but held close to its highest level in almost three years, supported by drawdowns in U.S. inventories and accelerating German economic activity. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2299 to the greenback, or 81.31 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2282 to 1.2314. It has gained 1.3% this week, clawing back some of the previous week's decline, as the market reassessed a hawkish shift in guidance by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Fed about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus. Preliminary data for May from Statistics Canada showed factory sales rising 1% from April and wholesale trade up 1.1%. Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down about 1 basis point at 1.411% but holding well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)