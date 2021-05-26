Purdue Extension to offer Spring Home Horticulture Series in June 2021

On Saturday, April 17th, Logan’s Landing held our annual “Downtown Green & Clean Day.” More than 40 dedicated volunteers donated a few hours of their time on a mostly chilly and overcast Saturday morning to pick up litter, sweep, pull weeds, rake, and generally spruce up our community. We collected several bags of trash, 1 bin of recyclables, and multiple bags of yard waste – and swept huge amounts of sand off sidewalks! Now that downtown Logansport has gotten a good spring cleaning, it is our hope that our citizens and visitors will be inspired to help keep it clean and inviting.