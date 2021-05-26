Purdue Extension to offer Spring Home Horticulture Series in June 2021
Last Updated on May 26, 2021 by Purdue Extension Cass County. Purdue Extension Cass County has announced that the Spring Home Horticulture Lunch & Learn Series is back after going virtual in 2020. The sessions will take place in the Bicentennial Meeting Room of the Cass County Government Building in Logansport. This year, the series will cover pollinator gardening, tomatoes, garden composting and fall cover crops for the garden.www.casscountyonline.com