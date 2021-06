Just like a website needs optimisation to rank higher in search engines, so do mobile apps. New apps are introduced daily in app stores. There are 3.14 million apps in Google Play and 2.09 million apps in the Apple App Store, according to Statista. The exact number can change from a day to another because Apple and Google periodically remove low-quality apps from their stores, but the number of available apps has been steady for a couple of years. With the high number of apps, there is also growing competition. Digital marketers know how important SEO is for a website, and similarly, in the app world, an SEO marketing strategy is vital.