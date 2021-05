What's coming to Netflix US and UK in June 2021? That's the question on everyone's lips now that we're entering the third month of the year. The streaming service has been our saving grace this season, helping us through the pandemic by acting as the ultimate incentive thanks to its roster of top-quality content. So far, we've had everything from hit reality TV shows Bling Empire and classic movies, to a fresh batch of Netflix originals added to the platform's catalogue (including one of our current faves, Who Killed Sara?) - all of which have been the perfect escapism from the slowly healing chaos of the wold.