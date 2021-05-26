Cancel
BitTorrent: What Its DLive Efforts Say About BTT and Cryptocurrency

By Ian Bezek
InvestorPlace
 16 days ago

BitTorrent (BTT-USD) might seem like a relic from a past era. But that’s not the case. While BitTorrent is the name of the well-known file-sharing protocol, it’s also an operating company. That operating company pivoted to crypto, and launched a token, the BitTorrent or BTT for short. BitTorrent is not...

investorplace.com
MarketsInvestorPlace

BitTorrent Is a Great Short-Term Play Regardless of Its Reputation

May’s crypto crash has wiped away trillions in market value from the industry. BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD), the native crypto to the eponymous peer-to-peer file sharing platform, has dropped roughly 50.6% of its value this month. Moreover, prior to this month, its year-to-date gains were in excess of 2,400%. With the bulls...
MarketsInvestorPlace

BitTorrent Is Worth Significantly More With Its DLive TV Site In the Mix

So far this year, BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD) crypto has been on a torrent, so to speak. It’s up almost 13 times from where it ended last year. Coindesk indicates that it ended 2020 at a price of 0.0289 cents. As of Saturday, June 5, BTT traded at 0.4025 cents per BTT. That is 12.9 times greater than the end of the year.
MarketsInvestorPlace

BitTorrent Could Break the Penny Barrier Despite Its Legacy

Internet historians are undoubtedly aware of popular peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing platform BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD). However, they might not know as much about the BitTorrent cryptocurrency token, which was launched in 2019. As we’ll see, BTT is among the cheapest digital assets you can buy. Consequently, it can easily fit into...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitTorrent Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $511.05 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.
MarketsTech Dirt

Chia Cryptocurrency, Started By BitTorrent Creator Bram Cohen, Engaging In Obnoxiously Bogus Trademark Bullying

It seems these days you can't mention anything to do with cryptocurrency without someone jumping in and insisting that cryptocurrency is a disaster for the environment. There are differing opinions on all of this, but a few years ago, BitTorrent creator Bram Cohen set out to build a more "eco friendly" cryptocurrency called Chia. The basic idea was that, rather than using a proof-of-work system -- which involves using up a ridiculous amount of computing power, it would use a proof-of-space system, looking at how much hard drive space you're allocating. After many years of development, Chiacoin finally launched a few weeks ago. And, to pretty much prove the old axiom that there's no such thing as a free lunch, while it may not be directly wasting CPU cycles, it's impacted the world differently: by destroying the global hard disc supply chain, driving prices for hard disks through the roof -- leading people to point out that even if it's not wasting electricity like Bitcoin, it may be wasting hard drives. Some may challenge the question of whether or not this is wasteful (those hard drives are doing something...) but there are multiple reports of running Chia on SSDs is wearing them out in ridiculously short periods of time -- even to the point that some SSD makers are saying that using their hard drives for Chia will void the warranty. Yikes!
MarketsInvestorPlace

BitTorrent Will Always Be Haunted By Its Pirate Past

We are firmly in crypto-mania despite a sharp pullback. The kind of growth we are seeing is unprecedented and has outmatched the early enthusiasm for cryptocurrency. Naturally, this has led to massive growth among altcoins, and BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD) is no exception. Between February and April of this year, the price...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Your questions about cryptocurrency, answered

Have you been following crypto? It is hard to not hear about the highly volatile industry that has been dominating news headlines. With Dogecoin and Bitcoin’s plummet following remarks made by Elon Musk on "SNL" earlier this month and the whole industry crashing – or correcting – last week, then bouncing back a bit this week, it is apparent that these currencies have very unstable values. But does that make these risky assets to invest in?
ComputersInvestorPlace

The Evils of Decentralization Are Too Much for BitTorrent

Back before cryptocurrencies existed — at least to our knowledge — BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD) represented the go-to platform for decentralization. A popular file-sharing protocol that caught fire around the early 2000s, BitTorrent allowed people from all over the world to share content. And by sharing, I mean ripping off content creators’ rights to their work.
TechnologyPosted by
ClutchPoints

What Twitch should be doing for its creators about DMCA issues

Over the past few weeks, content creators on Twitch have been showing their displeasure on the platform. Twitch introduced a new tool a few weeks back that made DMCA striking easier. On top of that, they sent an email to advise their users to unpublish old content to avoid DMCA claims. Obviously, this didn’t sit well for many creators and have taken to Twitter to show their unhappiness. If creators aren’t happy with how Twitch has been doing, then what should Twitch do instead?
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 Cryptos That Could Rebound Soon

The crypto bubble has just popped. Cryptos have been plunging over the past month, shaking investor faith in the cryptocurrency market and wiping away around $1 trillion from the crypto market. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has lost nearly half its value since reaching an all-time high of over $64,000 in mid-May. Although it is hard to know whether digital currencies are out of the woods, in the past few days, the crypto market has shown signs of recovery. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven cryptos that could rebound soon.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

What is Ethereum, the latest surging cryptocurrency?

Ether has long been the second biggest cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, but its platform has ambitions that go way beyond a currency. On Monday (10 May), Ethereum hit $4,200 in value – its highest point to date. Ethereum, or Ether, surged in value over the weekend while people were paying attention...
Marketsbaltimorenews.net

Bitcoin Millionaire Review 2021 - Is this Legit Crypto Trading Platform?

The expansion in the world of cryptocurrency has facilitated the emergence of many crypto trading apps and software. One such instance is Bitcoin Millionaire. However, the market's unpredictable nature has made traders second guess such platforms. There is no doubt about the risks involved with the crypto market, especially for...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Micro-Cap Stocks to Buy If You Were Thinking About BitTorrent

If you came up to me at a cocktail party — I’m speaking post-Covid, of course — and said to me that you had this great $4 billion mid-cap investment called BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD) that was likely to move higher, I’d be all over it like a pig to mud. But,...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

The 10 Most Valuable Cryptocurrencies in June 2021

Analytics Insight has listed the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies based on their price in the market. Given the pace at which cryptocurrencies see rise and fall, the digital currency market is remarkably volatile. However, that doesn’t stop crypto investors from investing more money into the flourishing field. Even though cryptocurrency as a whole is seen as a source to reap profits, each cryptocurrency has its own distinct personality and technology behind it. Bitcoin is the first digital currency that made the world talk about other cryptocurrencies and the market as a whole. Its special features including instant transactions and decentralized nature brought in more users. Following the popularity of Bitcoin, other valuable cryptocurrencies also became the buzz of the web. Some of them have already managed to outperform Bitcoin in terms of speed and flexibility, offering more features and perks. However, before investing in cryptocurrencies, crypt investors should have basic knowledge of their current market conditions. Therefore, Analytics Insight has listed the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies based on their price in the market.
Gamblingsouthfloridareporter.com

Cryptocurrency and its Impact on Casino Industry

There are multiple trends that come up to give the gambling industry a refurbished look. Out of which, many are the outcomes of the ongoing progression of technology. Besides, the need to fulfill players of distinct types is another factor that has made the gambling industry develops further. The majority...
MarketsCoinDesk

What $DESK Says About Scarcity, Value and Money

Pull up a $DESK, we're talking about a rewards token. It was always a blow to discover the latest $DESK drop was “depleted,” or that others had gotten to it first, after spending about a minute validating my email with Torus and waiting for the tokens to materialize (or not) in my Unifty wallet. I wanted the tokens, but I wasn’t quite sure why. But when they didn’t come, it made me feel more like a “piranha” than a $DESK whale.
TechnologyPosted by
Vice

BitTorrent Creator's 'Green' Cryptocurrency Accused of Burning Through SSDs

Amidst increased scrutiny over Bitcoin’s environmental impact, following Tesla’s decision to stop accepting the cryptocurrency earlier this month and Elon Musk’s persistent meddling, purportedly eco-friendlier coins have drawn more of a spotlight. Chia is one such cryptocurrency that has recently gained a lot more attention, and as the plant-inspired name...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Trust Wallet Token Achieves Market Cap of $83.73 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $83.73 million and $19.72 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.
Currenciesbitcoinist.com

“What is a Bitcoin Marketplace?”

In keeping with this era of evolving technology and how digitally dependent most of society has become, money has transformed in numerous ways. Traditional physical cash is no longer the only method of transaction. Our assets and savings have taken on a more virtual form, becoming cryptocurrency. Since their initial...