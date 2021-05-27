Cancel
High School

Oak Creek Charter School dedicates its athletic field

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOak Creek Charter School recently celebrated the dedication of its athletic field to Executive Director Gwen DaPore with a ribbon cutting coordinated by SWFL Inc. The new field includes athletic turf and two covered basketball and volleyball courts, which support Oak Creek’s goal as a K-8 fitness-oriented school that seeks to build strong minds and excellent athletes. In addition to its K-8 program, Oak Creek also contains a child development center for children between the ages of 3 and 4.

