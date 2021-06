The world's watchdog for central banks began a public consultation on Thursday on preliminar proposals for how lenders' exposure to cryptocurrencies should be regulated. "While banks' exposures to cryptoassets are currently limited, the continued growth and innovation in cryptoassets and related services, coupled with the heightened interest of some banks, could increase global financial stability concerns and risks to the banking system in the absence of a specified prudential treatment," the Bank of International Settlements said in a statement.