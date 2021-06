And that’s a wrap for day two of the 2021 World’s Strongest Man (WSM) competition. There is one day left of the qualifying stage, where the remaining roster, broken up into five groups, will compete for a shot at the Finals. The top two me in each group will advance to the 10-man Finals. Unfortunately, 22 of the original 25-man line-up remains. On June 14, Graham Hicks dropped out due to an injured groin. On June 15, Luke Richardson hurt his biceps and Terry Hollands said he was withdrawing (and retiring from WSM altogether). On June 16, South African competitor Chris van der Linde also dropped out.