Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Punishment for Plaza vandals? Yes, it's happening

Santafe New Mexican.com
 30 days ago

District Attorney Mary Carmack- Altwies is nothing if not bold. She had to know that placing defendants in the Plaza obelisk case into pretrial deferred prosecution would anger many — including potential voters should she run for reelection. To further anger those who want the accused strung up, or at...

www.santafenewmexican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Webber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Da#Indians#Confederate#Pueblo#Hispanos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Shocking Incidents of Vandalism Happening In Kern Neighborhood

Who Keeps Vandalizing Property In The Kern Neighborhood?. Earlier this week residents of the Kern Place neighborhood near UTEP woke up to a shocking discovery in their local park. Pictures were posted to the NextDoor social media site showing damages done to the grass in the park. The pictures showed that someone drove through Madeline Park, located off Cincinnati Street tucked away in the Kern Place neighborhood.
Religion895thelake.ca

Kavanaugh Wants Apology From Catholic Church

A number of churches that ran residential schools in Canada have already apologized for their role in that dark chapter of Canada’s history. Ogichidaa of Grand Council Treaty #3, Francis Kavanaugh, says in the wake of the grisly discovery of the mass grave of 215 children in Kamloops, B.C., there is one church that hasn’t apologized.
U.S. Politicsimdb.com

‘Larry Flynt for President’ Review: Yes, This Really Happened

On March 6, 1978, during a legal battle in Georgia over obscenity charges, Larry Flynt, the owner and publisher of Hustler magazine, was shot on the sidewalk, an assassination attempt that left him partially paralyzed. It didn’t take long for him to become an iconic figure in his gold wheelchair, but the shooting devastated him. It kicked-off a five-year descent into drugs, overeating, and a paranoid withdrawal from the world. By 1983, Flynt had pulled himself out of the swamp of despair, and one of the inspirations to do so is that he now had a cause. He convinced himself that either the CIA or the FBI was behind the assassination attempt. After years of legal fights over Hustler, Flynt already saw the U.S. government as his adversary; now he was convinced that it had become his mortal enemy, from President Reagan on down. He was going to get his revenge. How?
PoliticsMontana Standard

Guest opinion: Yes, it can happen here

From the time of Mussolini and Hitler there has been a playbook pursuant to which authoritarians and despots have taken and maintained power —think of the governments and leaders of Russia, China, North Korea, Syria, Iran, the Philippines, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and more than three dozen other countries around the globe.
Congress & Courtscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Adam Schiff Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff was arrested by the military. There is no evidence Schiff has been arrested. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”. Fact Check:. The Facebook post includes what appears to be...
Albany, NYAlbany Times Union (blog)

A.M. Roundup: July 4th fireworks happening this year at Empire Plaza

The annual Independence Day fireworks show at the Empire State Plaza will return this year as the region and state continue to see dwindling cases of the coronavirus. (TU) While the Canadian border will remain closed to most U.S. tourists until at least July 21, government officials announced Monday that beginning July 5, eligible travelers can skip a previously mandatory two-week quarantine if they are protected from COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the country’s health department. (TU)
Educationhumboldtjournal.ca

Statement on graves at Marieval Indian Residential School

The following is a joint statement from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and the Cowessess First Nation:. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Executive sends sincere condolences and prayers to the community of Cowessess First Nation and the survivors and descendents of the Marieval Indian Residential School after the startling discovery of 751 unmarked graves near the former residential school.
Religionnewtelegraphng.com

Muslim leader sues for religious harmony

The chairman of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, has underscored the need for Nigerians of all religious persuasions to embrace harmonious living with one another in order to create an atmosphere that is devoid of suspicion and fear. Alhaji Kilani made the remark at the inauguration of members of the local government chapter of NIREC, held at Oke Agbe Akoko, headquarters of the council area.
WorldPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Two Catholic churches burned down in separate First Nations reserves in Canada

Canadian authorities are investigating the burning of two Catholic Churches located in separate First Nations reserves. The Sacred Heart Church, located on Penticton Indian Band lands, and the St. Gregory’s Church, on the territory of the Osoyoos Indian Band, burned down on Monday night. The two churches, which are both more than a century old, are located about 40 km, or roughly 25 miles, apart.
WorldPosted by
Latin Times

Underage Sisters Found Strung Up From Tree Believed To Be Victims Of Rape, Heinous Killings

Two underage sisters aged, 14 and 16, were found dead hanging from a tree in a village in Kokrajhar district, Assam, India on Friday, June 11, local authorities confirmed. The bodies were reportedly found strung up inside a small forest in Abhayakuti village on Friday night. The remains were immediately cut down and sent to the Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for an autopsy, a senior police officer said.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Wives Were Chatting in the Office

Today's #jokeoftheday is about two wives who were chatting in the office about their homes and husbands. However, their husbands had a different view about the subject matter. Two women resumed in the office in the morning and soon began chatting. The first woman asked the other how her evening events the second woman signed before narrating her experience. She said:
Newark, NJPosted by
710 WOR

New Jersey Woman Says Extremist Group Member Attempted To Occupy Her Home

The woman in New Jersey is calling her story “a cautionary tale” after a man moved into a house she was renovating in Newark and refused to leave. The man allegedly changed the locks on the doors and claimed that it was now his house. Police did get involved and removed the man from the house, but he has since been released from custody.