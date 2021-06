JAKARTA : Indonesia’s health department in central Java is facing serious crisis with over 350 doctors and medical workers, who have been vaccinated with Sinovac, affected by COVID-19. There is growing concern about the efficacy of some vaccines against more infectious variants. Most of the workers were asymptomatic and self- isolating at home, according to the head of the health office in the district of Kudus in central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels.