Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado bill would gives free contraceptives to immigrants

By PATTY NIEBERG Associated Press/Report for America
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 23 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado bill would provide free contraceptives and reproductive care to people living in the U.S. illegally. The legislation, heard by the House Health and Insurance committee Wednesday, aims to create a reproductive health care program within the state health department to provide contraceptives, management of birth control products or devices and counseling to people who do not qualify for Medicaid because of their citizenship or immigration status.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Contraceptives#Colorado House#Ap#Medicaid#Democratic#Coloradans#The Guttmacher Institute#Latinas#Hispanic#The Catholic Church#Republicans#Palestinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Women's Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
CBS News

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," Morrison said...