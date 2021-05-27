Best Barcode Printer

Though they may be a bit less common than the standard inkjet, laser printers should be on your list of options during your search for the best printer for a home or office. They excel at printing text-based documents faster than many inkjets and with more detail. However, many models are monochrome-only machines, and laser printers with color capabilities will cost more. Nevertheless, a laser printer can save you a lot of money and frustration in the long term thanks to their toner cartridges, which generally dry out much slower than their ink counterparts. Read on for some more buying advice, followed by our reviews of the best laser printers you can buy.