Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka Springs, AR

Eureka Springs City Council considering speeding deterrents

By Citizen.Editor.Eureka@gmail.com
Lovely County Citizen
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eureka Springs City Council spent much of its meeting Monday night discussing the speeding problem in the city. During public comments, the council heard from residents Jack Byrne, Sam Dudley and Beau Satori about their concerns. Byrne said his house was hit by a speeding car six years ago and Dudley said he worries about his wife when she walks the dog. Satori said speeding has always been a problem and suggested lowering the speed limits to 9 miles per hour downtown.

www.lovelycitizen.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Eureka Springs, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Conflict Of Interest#Narrow Street#Highway Patrol#State Council#City Streets#City Limits#The Auditorium#Satori#Speeding Deterrents#Officers Patrol#Residents Jack Byrne#Side Streets#Hour Downtown#Speed Bumps#Mayor Butch Berry#East Mountain#Director Dwayne Allen#Stationary Radar#Clarification
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Eureka Springs, ARLovely County Citizen

Officials: City gardener’s termination unrelated to grievance

Former Eureka Springs city gardener Denise Pepmiller was terminated on May 5 — 19 days after filing a grievance against interim parks director Scott Miskiel —but parks officials said Tuesday her dismissal was not related to the grievance. "The grievance had no bearing on the termination. It was unfortunate timing,"...
Eureka Springs, ARLovely County Citizen

Eureka Springs School Board hires new teachers

The Eureka Springs School District will have a few new faces next year. On Monday night, the Eureka Springs School Board agreed to hire Michelle Boyd as the fifth- and sixth-grade literacy teacher, Alexis Newman as the music and choir teacher and John Paul Dean as the band director. Newman and Dean are replacing longtime teachers Donesa Mann and Barry Milner.
Eureka Springs, ARcarrollconews.com

CAPC continues search for tourism director

The Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion Commission is getting closer to hiring a tourism director. At its regular meeting on Wednesday, April 28, commissioner Patrick Burnett said the job description has been posted on the CAPC’s website and Indeed.com. Burnett said volunteer committee member Lynn Berry has been reviewing and vetting the candidates. So far, Burnett said, the commission has received 24 applications. Six of those applications have already been rejected, Burnett said.
Eureka Springs, ARcarrollconews.com

Eureka Springs hospital board hires virtual CFO

The Eureka Springs Hospital Commission has a new virtual chief financial officer (CFO). At a special called meeting on Saturday, May 1, the commission voted to hire Welch, Couch and Company to provide virtual CFO services. The proposal was submitted by Bill Couch, who has worked with the hospital commission for many years. According to Couch’s proposal, his firm is asking for $7,000 per month for virtual CFO services, $9,000 annually for the Medicare cost report and $10,000 annually for preparation of the full disclosure compilation.