Eureka Springs City Council considering speeding deterrents

The Eureka Springs City Council spent much of its meeting Monday night discussing the speeding problem in the city. During public comments, the council heard from residents Jack Byrne, Sam Dudley and Beau Satori about their concerns. Byrne said his house was hit by a speeding car six years ago and Dudley said he worries about his wife when she walks the dog. Satori said speeding has always been a problem and suggested lowering the speed limits to 9 miles per hour downtown.