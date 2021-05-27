CBS snubs Lobos on football broadcast schedule
Online sports gambling site SportsBetting.ag has set the over/under for all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams for the 2021 season. It lists the University of New Mexico at 4.0 and New Mexico State at 2.0. Considering the Lobos haven’t won more than three games since 2016 and had, at one point last season, the country’s longest active losing streak, going 4-8 in a 12-game slate that includes eight conference games and a date with Texas A&M seems optimistic.www.santafenewmexican.com