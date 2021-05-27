Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

CBS snubs Lobos on football broadcast schedule

By Will Webber wwebber@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 2021-05-27

Online sports gambling site SportsBetting.ag has set the over/under for all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams for the 2021 season. It lists the University of New Mexico at 4.0 and New Mexico State at 2.0. Considering the Lobos haven’t won more than three games since 2016 and had, at one point last season, the country’s longest active losing streak, going 4-8 in a 12-game slate that includes eight conference games and a date with Texas A&M seems optimistic.

www.santafenewmexican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Fox Sports#American Football#Sportsbetting Ag#Texas A M#Aggies#Unm#Cbs Sports Network#Fbs#Nmsu#Mwc#Sdsu#The Sports Network#Air Force#Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Ranking college football's most favorable schedules

Strength of schedule in college football will soon have more importance than ever once the playoff system inevitably expands past its current four-team format. Teams in the mix will be rewarded for quality wins and not docked as much for losses, increasing the likelihood of first-timers getting a piece of the pie at the end of the season.
Texas StatePosted by
247Sports

Day 2 notes from the 2021 Texas 7-on-7 State Championships

Matthew Golden, 2022 WR, Klein Cain -- committed to TCU -- Golden performed as dominantly as anybody during Friday's Division I pool play. We got to see large portions of two of Cain's three games and Golden made several highlight-reel plays. He showed consistent burst off the line with blow-by speed after getting on top of the cornerback. But where he really excelled was in contested situations, which showcased his concentration, competitiveness, strong-handedness, and functional athleticism, including his body control and adjustment skills. Golden entered the event as an 89 -- the highest three-star grade on 247Sports -- so he was already firmly on four-star watch.
College SportsCollege Football News

New Mexico Lobos: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the New Mexico football season with what you need to know. New Mexico Lobos College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – The offense showed signs of potentially being a whole lot of fun in the first year under new head...
Arizona Statethehivesports.com

BYU Football Schedule Breakdown Week 1: Arizona

The 2021 football season for BYU will be one of high expectations after a fabulous 2020 season. Quarterback Zach Wilson exploded onto the scene. Entering his sixth season as head coach, Kalani Sitaki has molded BYU into a potential perennial powerhouse outside of the Power Five conferences. Coach Sitake lost some major pieces including Zach Wilson and the team’s leading receiver Dax Milne to the 2021 NFL Draft. However, all eyes shift towards this upcoming fall season. BYU will make its first stop in Tucson as they open up against new head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats.
San Diego, CAfbschedules.com

San Diego announces fall 2021 football schedule

The San Diego Toreros have announced their fall 2021 football schedule, which includes five games at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif. San Diego opens the 2021 season with three consecutive non-conference contests against Big Sky Conference opponents, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 4 at home against Cal Poly. The Toreros host UC Davis the following week on Sept. 11 before traveling to play Montana State on Sept. 18.
Little Elm, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Opening eyes: College offers pouring in for Lobo football team

Little Elm head football coach Kendrick Brown smiled when asked if anyone from this year’s team has the potential to be the next Cole Beasley or Ryan Watts. An option-style quarterback who led Little Elm to the UIL Class 4A playoffs in back-to-back years, Beasley has accumulated more than 5,000 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns during a professional career in the NFL that is now entering its 10th season – from 2012-2018 with the Dallas Cowboys and since 2018 with the Buffalo Bills.
Oklahoma Stateenidlive.com

Oklahoma Eight-Man All-Star Football Game Broadcasted on 95.7 KXLS

The best eight-man football players from the Class of 2021 in the surrounding area will be featured in the Oklahoma Eight-Man All-Star Football Game this Saturday! Catch exclusive radio coverage of the game on 95.7 KXLS!. Saturday, June 19th. WHAT: Oklahoma Eight-Man All-Star Football Game. WHERE: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College...
NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy football: CBS Sports lists two 49ers as hot picks

Fantasy football owners know leagues are won or lost in the later rounds, and CBS Sports is highlighting two 49ers players to grab late in 2021. One of the downsides about playing fantasy football with San Francisco 49ers players is aside from tight end George Kittle, there’s not necessarily a bona fide No. 1 stud on the roster worth using a first-, second- or even a third-round pick on in your fantasy draft.
Mount Pleasant, IAkilj.com

College Football: Wesleyan Football Schedule Released

Mount Pleasant — The Iowa Wesleyan football team has released their 2021 fall schedule, taking the field for the 125th season of Tiger Football. This will be their first year in the NAIA, competing in the North Star Athletic Conference. Iowa Wesleyan will open their season on the road at...
College SportsSun-Gazette

Bucknell announces football schedule for upcoming season

Bucknell football coach Dave Cecchini revealed his team’s 2021 schedule Monday. The Bison will host five games during their 136th season of competition, and Bucknell Athletics will welcome fans back to Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium and other athletics venues for the 2021-22 academic year. “We are looking forward to welcoming back...
New Britain, CTfbschedules.com

Central Connecticut finalizes fall 2021 football schedule

The Central Connecticut Blue Devils have finalized their fall 2021 football schedule with the addition of a game against the Southern Connecticut Owls. Central Connecticut will host Southern Connecticut at Arute Field in New Britain, Conn., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, which will be their first meeting since the 2011 season. Southern Connecticut competes in the Northeast 10 Conference in Division II.
NFLWISH-TV

WISH-TV to broadcast Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ game in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Monday Night Football” is coming to WISH-TV. DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, announced that WISH-TV will carry the Colts’ Oct. 11 “Monday Night Football” game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. WISH-TV’s agreement with the National Football League will guarantee anyone in central Indiana...
Auburn, ALalabamanews.net

Auburn adds Miami to the future football schedule

AUBURN, Ala.— The Auburn football program has added a home-and-home series with the University of Miami (Fla.) for the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Auburn will play at Miami on Sept. 1, 2029, and will host the Hurricanes at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030. Auburn is 7-4 all-time against Miami...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Tigers, Hurricanes schedule home-and-home football series

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football Tigers have scheduled a home-and-home series vs. the Miami Hurricanes for the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Auburn officials made the announcement on Thursday. The Tigers are set to play at Miami on Sept. 1, 2029 and will play host to the Hurricanes at Jordan-Hare Stadium on...
Morris, MNkmrskkok.com

UMM Football Schedule Released For Fall Season

MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris football team has finalized dates and times for its 2021 schedule. The Cougars will be back to their usual 10-game schedule, hosting five games at Big Cat Stadium, including a trio of UMAC contests. The season kicks off with four non-conference games,...
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

West Virginia Wesleyan football announces 2021 schedule

BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan football and head coach Tony Testa have announced the schedule that will be played in the fall of 2021. The schedule features 11 games including 10 against Mountain East Conference competition. The Bobcats begin the 2021 slate with a non-conference contest in the Midwest at...
NFLABQJournal

Ex-Lobo QB Jordan still showing explosive skills in the Indoor Football League

These aren’t quite two eyes of two needles Lamar Jordan is attempting to pass through, but it’s close. Yes, there are college quarterbacks (Julian Edelman, Joshua Cribbs, Antwaan Randle El) who made it to the NFL as wide receivers. And yes, there are arena football players (Kurt Warner, poster child) who graduated to The League. But the odds against such success remain long.
NBASportsnet.ca

Sportsnet announces broadcast schedule for NBA conference finals

With a weekend of Game 7s set to solidify the NBA’s conference finals bracket, the schedule for the third round of the Association’s post-season has been set. The Los Angeles Clippers will meet the Phoenix Suns in the West final. In the East, the four remaining squads will battle it out on Sportsnet to move on to Round 3, with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks meeting for Game 7 Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet ONE, followed by the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 7 Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Sportsnet ONE.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

CBS Sports ranks Brock Purdy as a tier two QB in college football

Brock Purdy will enter the 2021 season as one of the top quarterbacks in college football. Purdy has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 over the last three seasons and will enter the fall with 35 games of experience and nearly 9,000 passing yards to his name. But where exactly the signal caller ranks among the elite of the elite in college football is up for some debate. Is Purdy a top-five quarterback in the country? A top 10 quarterback? Or is he a top-15 signal caller?