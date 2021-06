As Cloud market caps and valuations have exploded, so too have the ranks of CEOs and founders becoming angel investors. This is nothing new. The founders of Stripe, Datadog, Box, and more are all small investors on the cap tables of many of my top investments, and they’ve done just fine! And these days, if you are able to raise, say, a Series B round, often as part of that, you’ll be able to get some “secondary liquidity”, i.e. be able to sell a small portion of your shares. Many founders want to turn around and invest some of those proceeds into other startups. (more on secondary liquidity here)