Roger Norton

A celebration of Roger's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. The Rev. Nick March will officiate. A section will be reserved in the church for members of the Anamosa Class of 1955 and or their spouses. After the Mass, military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army and the Anamosa Veterans Honor Guard. Due to the current health pandemic, properly fitted face masks will be required at all times at the church and social distancing will be practiced. Dress will be casual or golfing attire so that we can send Roger off to the Heavenly Clubhouse where the boys, Caesar, Slattery, Al, Jim, Buddy, Doug, Galen, Terry and Fred and all the others are waiting for him. Following the services, the celebration will continue with a dinner at Sally's on Broadway in Springville and all are welcome!