Putnam County League teams took 3 of the top seeds in the OHSAA Division IV Baseball Hamler District. They also took 3 of the 4 lowest seeds. Kalida ranked 15 in the latest OHSBCA Division IV poll got the #1 seed. Miller City ranked 13 ended up as #2 seed. Wayne Trace took the #3 seed. The top 3 seeds took the 3 byes. Leipsic took the #4 seed.