Area Police Reports
Saturday, 5:40 p.m., at Spencerville and Casebeer Miller roads in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Carrie Zeedyk, 16, Hicksville, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Paul Yoder, 75, 321 High St. Yoder's vehicle left the roadway on the north side, reentered the roadway and exited again on the south. Yoder was taken by Hicksville EMS to Hicksville Community Hospital for suspected minor injury. Damage was heavy to both vehicles, and Zeedyk was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.www.crescent-news.com