Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hicksville, OH

Area Police Reports

Crescent-News
 13 days ago

Saturday, 5:40 p.m., at Spencerville and Casebeer Miller roads in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Carrie Zeedyk, 16, Hicksville, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Paul Yoder, 75, 321 High St. Yoder's vehicle left the roadway on the north side, reentered the roadway and exited again on the south. Yoder was taken by Hicksville EMS to Hicksville Community Hospital for suspected minor injury. Damage was heavy to both vehicles, and Zeedyk was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.

www.crescent-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montpelier, OH
County
Paulding County, OH
City
Ney, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Hicksville, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Holgate, OH
State
Ohio State
Defiance County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Paulding, OH
City
Swanton, OH
Paulding County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Stryker, OH
County
Defiance County, OH
City
Spencerville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#State Police#Traffic Police#Airport Police#Emergency Vehicles#Banner School#Defiance Crossing#Richland Township Ems#Ohio 15#Defiance Sheriff#Ohio 18#Defiance Fire Department#Hicksville Ems#Wauseon Ems#Dupont#Delta Ems#Paulding Police Monday#Incident#State Patrol Saturday#Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Paulding County, OHCrescent-News

Paulding County grand jury indicts 20

PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against more than 20 persons, including a local VFW post for illegal bingo and gambling. The Grover Hill VFW Post in Grover Hill was indicted for conducting illegal bingo, a fourth-degree felony; gambling, a fourth-degree felony; and permits required, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Paulding, OHwestbendnews.net

MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY 

Dorcy Wayne Waters, the son of Ray Garfield and Anna M. (Jailor) Waters, was born, May 28, 1913 in Paulding, Ohio. Dorcy’s father Ray G. was born July 16, 1882, in West Virginia, and was a farmer by trade. Anna M. Sailor was born, in Ohio in 1889. Roy G. Waters and Anna M. Sailor were married March 6, 1910. They moved to Carryall Township and on December 10, 1910, a daughter Zeletta Betty was born, with Dorcy to follow in 1913. A brother, Ray Glenn, was born in 1917.
Paulding, OHcontinentalenews.com

PPEC Members Donate $12,950 to Local Organizations

PAULDING, OH — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $12,950 to eight local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Defiance Engineer's Office announces road closures

With warmer temperatures come road repairs, and our area has many scheduled for this season. Starting next week, on U.S. 24, between Ohio 66 and the Henry County Line, pavement resurfacing is expected to start, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). The paving will happen in two phases...
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Paulding Municipal Court 5-13-21

Robert Wells, 31, Indianapolis, Ind., appeared on charges of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. Wells waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Premier Bank announces officer promotions

Premier Bank has announced the recent officer title promotions of Tamara Chmielewski, Kristie DeSota, Nici Robinson and Melissa Shull as approved by the board of directors. This team, led by Jim Williams, Northern Market President for Premier Bank, works to deliver exceptional customer experience, ensuring a focus on building relationships, engaging customers in conversations to understand their financial needs and working proactively to help customers succeed financially.
Hicksville, OHCrescent-News

Birth: Yoder

A daughter, Claire Marie Yoder, was born at 7:26 a.m. May 13, 2021, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Caleb and Tina Yoder, Hicksville. She weighed 6 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 19 inches in length. Siblings are Jacob, Grace and Emily Yoder. Grandparents are Rick and Karen Yoder, Mark Center; and Darwin and Nancy Schroeder, Mark Center.
Hicksville, OHCrescent-News

Hicksville to hold walk-in vaccination clinic

The Defiance County General Health District will conduct a community walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Huber Opera House and Civic Center, 157 E. High St., Hicksville. The vaccinations are free and open to those 18 and older.
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Local officials sorting through fed cash rules

Local officials are sorting through pages of regulations on how millions in new federal money can be spent. Some 151 pages of regulations arrived earlier this week as guidance for local governments to spend funds they'll be receiving from the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan." Almost two months ago preliminary...
Paulding, OHCrescent-News

Paulding commissioners apprised of 'Field Day'

PAULDING — The use of Paulding County property has been secured for an annual national amateur radio event. County commissioners discussed the matter during a recent meeting, the minutes of which were provided to The Crescent-News Thursday. Commissioners signaled their support for a request by Fred Pieper, president of the...
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Defiance County Fair going forward

Plans for a full Defiance County Fair are going forward while an idea for a future building project was presented to county commissioners Thursday. The county fair board's president, Jerry Sanders, informed commissioners during their regular Thursday session that the board voted last month to proceed with this year's event. A full fair was canceled last year due to the coronavirus situation, although a junior fair was held.
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

MWCD meeting set for May 18

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) board of directors meeting will be held at 9 a.m. May 18 at 1464 Pinehurst Dr., Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and wood.
Defiance, OHCrescent-News

MAD event celebrates 12th year

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and local residents can help raise awareness with Defiance’s annual Motorcycle Awareness Day event. The event, which is celebrating its 12th year, will be held on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and feature events for all ages. “May is motorcycle awareness month,” explained event coordinator...
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

County declared 'Second Amendment Territory'

Defiance County commissioners have approved a resolution showing their support for the Second Amendment and declaring the county an area where it will be protected. The resolution’s passage highlighted county commissioners’ regular Monday session. Among other things, the resolution declares Defiance County a “Second Amendment Territory County,” and notes that...