Cincinnati, OH

Local baseball roundup: Warren bounces back with Bats; Willeman earns second save

Crescent-News
 13 days ago

CINCINNATI — Matt Wisler made a pair of appearances last week for the San Francisco Giants in a series in the Cincinnati Reds. On May 17, Wisler pitched 0.2 innings, surrendering a pair of solo home runs while striking out a batter in the eighth inning of a 6-3 victory over the Reds. On May 20, the former Bryan High School standout pitched the ninth inning of the Giants’ lopsided 19-4 victory against Cincinnati, allowing one hit and striking out three.

www.crescent-news.com
