Local baseball roundup: Warren bounces back with Bats; Willeman earns second save

East Carolina won another key conference series over the weekend, taking three-of-four at Cincinnati to remain in first place in The American with just four games remaining. The Pirates, who are now 36-11 overall and 18-6 in the league, are a half-game up on Tulane. They will close the regular season this coming weekend at USF, while Tulane travels to Cincinnati. Host Stephen Igoe and guest co-host Jonathan Wagner break down the Pirates' series win over Cincinnati and take a look ahead to the conference rate, and an early look at how the AAC tournament will dictate the last week of the regular season.