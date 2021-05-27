Jason Vosler's first big-league homer proves to be game-winner for Giants at Arizona

Burns went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's loss to Texas. Burns reached on an infield single in the second inning for his first career major-league hit. The 30-year-old, whose only previous big-league experience was a 10-game stint with Toronto in 2016, also reached base via walk in the fourth frame. After the game got out of hand late, Burns was called upon to take the mound for the first time in his career. He gave up two runs on three hits while striking out one across one inning.