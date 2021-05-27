Cancel
Jason Vosler's first big-league homer proves to be game-winner for Giants at Arizona

By Susan Slusser
San Francisco Chronicle
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Even before Wednesday’s game started, the Giants were running thin on infielders. Then Darin Ruf left in the sixth inning with an apparent hamstring injury. That gave Jason Vosler an opportunity, and the longtime minor-leaguer delivered. He popped a solo homer into the Giants’ bullpen in the eighth to provide the winning margin in a 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks, who’ve dropped 10 in a row. With the victory, San Francisco moved back into a second-place tie with the Dodgers in the NL West, 1 ½ games behind the Padres. The Giants open a four-game series at Los Angeles on Thursday.

