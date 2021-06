What an absurd game. The Red Sox came into Thursday’s game looking to avoid a sweep, and did it in wild fashion. This game included, but was not limited to, multiple game-changing home runs, an infield fly rule in mid-center field, a double play where no one knew what was going on, a Christian Arroyo bat flip, and so much more. I really don’t know what to say. It was one of the craziest games I’ve ever seen.