Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Dodgers (33-23) meet the Atlanta Braves (26-28) for the first time since rallying back to win last year’s National League Championship Series, starting on Friday when the teams open a three-game series at Truist Park. The Dodgers fought back from a 3-1 deficit back then en route to winning the NLCS along with their first World Series title since 1988, and they opened as -118 road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for the first of three games against the Braves (how the moneyline works).