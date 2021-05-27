Cancel
Archbold, OH

Four County honors seniors at annual recognition day

Crescent-News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCHBOLD—Four hundred seniors received recognition at Four County’s annual awards day, held virtually this year. It was the career center’s 52nd such ceremony. Career and Technical Education Director, Rick Bachman was presiding chairman of the ceremony. Sarah French (Napoleon) health careers senior, welcomed everyone and spoke about her experiences while at the career center.

Four County to hold summer school sessions

Four County to hold summer school sessions

ARCHBOLD — Summer school classes for students in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties are again being offered by Four County Career Center. Summer school begins June 14 and ends July 8. Once a student begins, they do not stop until they are completed with all their course work. All classes must be completed by 11 a.m. July 8 in order to receive credit. Class times are Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Archbold, OHthevillagereporter.com

Northwest State Announces 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award Recipients

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Four individuals have been selected to receive the Northwest State Community College Distinguished Alumni Award for 2020-2021. Those individuals were officially recognized during a special luncheon ceremony prior to the Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Archbold Campus. Plaques with their likeness will also...
Archbold, OHthevillagereporter.com

Members Of Archbold Class Of 2021 Special Guests At Rotary Meeting

Members of the Archbold Class of 2021 were special guests of Rotary on May 12 for the Senior Day luncheon at Founders Hall. The class listened as Joe Grieser, a former baseball and basketball coach at Stryker and member of the Sauder Manufacturing management team, shared some thoughts with the seniors as they prepare to leave Archbold Schools behind and begin their adult future.
Archbold, OHCrescent-News

Northwest State puts out the green carpet for locals making a difference

ARCHBOLD— Northwest State Community College has planned an event to recognize and celebrate one business, one organization and one individual in the six-county area that is committed to bettering their community. On Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m., NSCC will put out the green carpet to recognize this year’s recipients...
Swanton Enterprise

Swanton Enterprise

Forty-five Four County Career Center students in Archbold were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently held at the career center. There are a total of 68 students in the honor society for the 2020-21 school year. To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at FCCC, 95% attendance, and an excellent disciplinary record. NTHS has over 1,500 chapters worldwide. The ceremony can be viewed at www.fourcounty.net. Pictured are inducted members – front, from left – Emily Hines of Archbold, Laila Perez of Archbold, Alexis Gutierrez of Archbold, Matthew Pace of Delta, Sara Benoit of Delta – back, from left – Madison Marr of Delta, Saige Johnson of Wauseon, Sarai Gutierrez of Evergreen, Tori Johns of Archbold, Mason Stickley of Pettisville, Elixah Bustamante of Delta, Bryce Reeves of Delta, Derek Cobb of Evergreen, Paris Presnell of Evergreen, and Emma Vaculik of Evergreen.
NSCC mental health initiative detailed

NSCC mental health initiative detailed

ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees recently heard about a mental health initiative at the college. Business and Public Services faculty member and NSCC alum Heather Galbraith shared information about the initiative, which includes a no-charge, confidential campus counseling center, supported by the Center for Child & Family Advocacy in Napoleon, available to students, faculty and staff.
Commissioners OK Nova Steel related grant

Commissioners OK Nova Steel related grant

Fulton County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the acceptance of a Community Development Block Grant to fund technical assistance for the Nova Tube and Steel plant under construction in Delta. The $500,000 grant was awarded March 1 by the Competitive Economic Benefit Program under the auspices of the state’s CDBG program....
FCCC to begin summer school

FCCC to begin summer school

Four County Career Center in Archbold will hold online summer school classes for students in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties from June 14-July 8. All classes must be completed by 11 a.m. on July 8 in order to receive credit. Class times are Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Once a student begins they do not stop until they complete all their course work.