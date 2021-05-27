Paulding County common pleas
Tony Hanson, 49, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 180 days in Paulding County Jail (with credit for 120 days served while his case was pending) and be admitted to the W.O.R.T.H. Center and complete its program. He also was fined $1,350 and given a five-year operator's license suspension. Hanson operated a vehicle while under the influence on Jan. 18, having been convicted previously of three or more OVI violations.www.crescent-news.com