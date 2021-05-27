Cancel
Paulding County, OH

Paulding County common pleas

Crescent-News
 13 days ago

Tony Hanson, 49, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 180 days in Paulding County Jail (with credit for 120 days served while his case was pending) and be admitted to the W.O.R.T.H. Center and complete its program. He also was fined $1,350 and given a five-year operator's license suspension. Hanson operated a vehicle while under the influence on Jan. 18, having been convicted previously of three or more OVI violations.

PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against more than 20 persons, including a local VFW post for illegal bingo and gambling. The Grover Hill VFW Post in Grover Hill was indicted for conducting illegal bingo, a fourth-degree felony; gambling, a fourth-degree felony; and permits required, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Dorcy Wayne Waters, the son of Ray Garfield and Anna M. (Jailor) Waters, was born, May 28, 1913 in Paulding, Ohio. Dorcy’s father Ray G. was born July 16, 1882, in West Virginia, and was a farmer by trade. Anna M. Sailor was born, in Ohio in 1889. Roy G. Waters and Anna M. Sailor were married March 6, 1910. They moved to Carryall Township and on December 10, 1910, a daughter Zeletta Betty was born, with Dorcy to follow in 1913. A brother, Ray Glenn, was born in 1917.
PAULDING, Ohio — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $12,950 to eight local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 80% of PPEC members round up their electric bill and donate those pennies to this fund, making a huge impact in the co-op’s northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities.
PAULDING — The use of Paulding County property has been secured for an annual national amateur radio event. County commissioners discussed the matter during a recent meeting, the minutes of which were provided to The Crescent-News Thursday. Commissioners signaled their support for a request by Fred Pieper, president of the...
May 6, 1:12 p.m., at County Road 7 and County Road C.75 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kayla Coburn, 31, Edgerton, struck a vehicle driven by Charnel Hazelton, 33, Edgerton, causing Hazelton's car to skid off the roadway and overturn. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Hazelton was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Bryan for treatment of suspected minor injury. Coburn was cited with failure to yield right of way on a highway.
Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2021-05-10 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 12:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. All times are in Eastern Time. This statement will be updated in about 24 hours or sooner if necessary. $$ OHC003-125-137-110930- /O.EXT.KIWX.FL.W.0015.000000T0000Z-210512T1648Z/ /FTJO1.1.ER.210510T1506Z.210511T0000Z.210511T1648Z.NO/ 1123 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Auglaize River near Fort Jennings. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 10:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 13.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in the northwest Ohio counties of northwest Allen, northeast Van Wert, and southwest Putnam. Farm land nearest the Auglaize river will be affected by flood water. Target Area: Allen; Paulding; Putnam The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Salamonie River below Warren affecting Wabash, Huntington, Blackford, Wells and Jay Counties. Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. Wabash River near Bluffton affecting Wells County. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Eel River at North Manchester affecting Miami, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko and Cass Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen and Paulding Counties. Maumee River at Napoleon affecting Henry County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Allen, Paulding and Putnam Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen, Van Wert and Adams Counties. .Minor river flooding due to recent heavy rain will continue.