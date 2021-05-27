Cancel
Williams County, OH

Williams County common pleas

Crescent-News
 13 days ago

Sierra Hatchett, 137 Main St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. She was given a nine-month prison term to run consecutive to a 28-month term reimposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a community control violation on previous convictions for trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. She was given credit for 67 days served in CCNO while her cases were pending. The Williams County charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The indictment had alleged that n March 29 she strangled another female.

www.crescent-news.com
