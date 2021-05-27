Williams County common pleas

May 3, 7:36 a.m., at Ohio 15 and County Road G in Williams County's Jefferson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Theresa Taylor, 64, Bryan, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Ilona Lee, 47, 27901 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road. Taylor's vehicle was pushed into another stopped westbound vehicle driven by Steven Meadows, 38, Montpelier. Taylor's and Lee's vehicles had heavy damage; light damage to Meadows' vehicle. Taylor was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injury; Lee was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospital and Medical Center in Bryan for suspected minor injury. Taylor was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.