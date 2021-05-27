Cancel
Paulding, OH

Retirees honored by Paulding Exempted Village Schools

By Tim McDonough
Crescent-News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaulding Exempted Village Schools (PEVS) recently held its Staff Appreciation Breakfast to honor retiring staff members, as well as a staff member with 30 years of service. Retirees honored were Joanie Goyings, guidance secretary, 35 years; Sandy Dobbelaere, high school art, 25 years; and Patti Bissel, paraprofessional, 28 years. In addition, David Clapsaddle was honored for his 30 years of service to PEVS.

