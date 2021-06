A number of Morrow County baseball and softball players were recognized by the KMAC when the athletic conference released its all-league squads. In softball, Cardington coach Tod Brininger was named Coach of the Year, while Highland’s Savannah Fitzpatrick was selected as Player of the Year. Don Kline of Highland and Ryan Hathaway of Fredericktown shared Coach of the Year honors in baseball, while Freddie player Ty Hatfield was named Player of the Year.