May 6, 1:12 p.m., at County Road 7 and County Road C.75 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kayla Coburn, 31, Edgerton, struck a vehicle driven by Charnel Hazelton, 33, Edgerton, causing Hazelton's car to skid off the roadway and overturn. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Hazelton was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Bryan for treatment of suspected minor injury. Coburn was cited with failure to yield right of way on a highway.