MLB

Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Has Been Working During LA’s Win Streak

By Dodgers Nation
chatsports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers came into the season expected to have their way with the rest of the league. I mean, they were fresh off of a championship season and seemingly got better in the offseason with the addition of Trevor Bauer, among others. This was a powerhouse before the first pitch...

www.chatsports.com
Trevor Bauer
Justin Turner
#Dodgers
MLB
Youtube
Baseball
Sports
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Anticipated Personal Slump Despite Hot Start

Justin Turner arguably was the hottest hitter in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup as the team got off to a 13-2 start this season. Then as the likes of Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Corey Seager, Will Smith and others went into prolonged slumps, Turner kept hitting. Turner batted .330/.409/.596 with...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Has ‘Things To Work On’

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their homestand in historic fashion on Wednesday with a 14-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The club scored 11 of their runs in the first inning, which marked the most in L.A. franchise history for the regular season. Walker Buehler benefitted from the early...
Gamblingbettingpros.com

Almost all the early money has been wagered on the Dodgers over the Pirates

In advance of today's game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Los Angeles Dodgers have received 93% of the bets and 98% of the money, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The Dodgers are -175 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. It is still early in the day, and the money on any particular game is not usually this egregiously split. However, the early betting trends suggest the sportsbooks are going to be rooting heavily for the underdog Pirates, and that L.A.'s odds should continue to climb if they keep getting pounded with public money. The over/under is much more evenly split, with 43% of the bets and 53% of the money landing on the under 8.5 runs. Tonight's pitching matchup is Los Angeles's Tony Gonsolin (making his season debut) against Pittsburgh's Tyler Anderson (3-5, 4.67 ERA).
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Justin Turner's 2 HRs just enough as Dodgers edge Pirates

Justin Turner homered twice Wednesday to lead the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1. The Dodgers have won 12 straight games against Pittsburgh dating to 2018, including the first two of this three-game series. All of the scoring came in the first 2 1/2 innings. Los Angeles...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: A Deep Dive Into How Hitting Has Not Been Great For LA

These last couple of games have been tough for the Dodgers. Their hitting is not up to their regular standard. If the Dodgers want to succeed this season, this is going to have to improve. Recently, the Dodgers went up against the Atlanta Braves and it did not end well...
MLBwcn247.com

Turner's 2 HRs, strong bullpen lead Dodgers over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors' bullpen in center field in the first inning. Then he broke a 1-all tie in the third with a solo shot to left field. It was the 11th multi-homer game of Turner’s career. He has 11 home runs this season. Five relievers blanked the Pirates after starter Tony Gonsolin failed to make it through the second inning in his season debut.
MLBchatsports.com

Recap: Justin Turner, Bullpen Carry Dodgers To Series Win Against Pirates

Justin Turner added to his career success against Tyler Anderson and it was just enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. L.A. has now defeated Pittsburgh in 12 consecutive head-to-head meetings. Rain delayed first pitch at PNC Park by more than an hour,...
MLBSan Bernardino County Sun

Justin Turner hits two solo homers, Dodgers survive another bullpen game

Tony Gonsolin’s 2021 debut was brimming with anticipation. After Dustin May suffered a season-ending elbow injury on May 1, the Dodgers left his place in the starting rotation vacant for a month. A hodgepodge of relief pitchers filled in roughly every fifth game, a difficult strategy to sustain long-term. The...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Goes yard for 12th time

Turner went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 12-1 win over the Rangers on Friday. Turner went back-to-back with Max Muncy in the first inning off starter Mike Foltynewicz but was otherwise quiet. The home run was Turner's 12th in 60 games after swatting only four in 42 games last season, and he's on pace to slug more homers than doubles (10) for the first time in his career.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Extend Winning-Streak vs. Pirates to 13 Games

The Dodgers picked up a 6-3 win over the Pirates in a rain-shortened game on Thursday. Mookie Betts got the action started with a leadoff homer in the top of the first inning, and he put his defense on display in the bottom of the second. He caught a fly ball with one out and made a spinning throw to home plate to nail the runner attempting to tag up. That kept the score tied at 1-1 after an Erik Gonzalez RBI double earlier in the inning.
MLBMLB

Dodgers 'needed every bit' of Turner's 2 HRs

PITTSBURGH -- Over the course of his career with the Dodgers, Justin Turner has had success against plenty of pitchers. But his eyes appear to get even wider when he sees Tyler Anderson out on the mound. Turner came into Wednesday’s game with a .484 (15-for-31) career batting average against...
MLBSFGate

Philadelphia-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts called out on strikes. Gavin Lux singles to shortstop. Justin Turner singles to shallow left field. Gavin Lux to third. Will Smith reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Justin Turner out at second. Gavin Lux scores. Matt Beaty lines out to second base to Jean Segura.
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Fried leads Braves past Dodgers

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have won a series against the team that knocked them out in last year’s NLCS. Max Fried (freed) outpitched Trevor Bauer in the Braves’ 4-2 victory over the Dodgers. Fried allowed one run and six hits in six innings, walking none for the first time in nine starts. He threw 65 of 92 pitches for strikes.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Likely unavailable Tuesday

Manager Dave Roberts said Jansen is likely unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Phillies after the right-hander recorded one-inning saves Sunday and Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Roberts didn't definitively say that the right-hander wouldn't pitch Tuesday, but it sounds like the skipper will do everything he can to...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Why Has LA Had So Many Injuries This Year?

Just when it looks like the Dodgers are getting close to full strength, another Dodger goes down. The Dodgers placed infielder Max Muncy on the 10-day IL and recalled OF Luke Raley from Triple-A Oklahoma City. We get the latest on the injury and discuss what the Dodgers will do while he’s out. Plus, Luke Raley has been raking at Triple-A, will it translate to The Show?