Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Has Been Working During LA’s Win Streak

In advance of today's game with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Los Angeles Dodgers have received 93% of the bets and 98% of the money, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The Dodgers are -175 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. It is still early in the day, and the money on any particular game is not usually this egregiously split. However, the early betting trends suggest the sportsbooks are going to be rooting heavily for the underdog Pirates, and that L.A.'s odds should continue to climb if they keep getting pounded with public money. The over/under is much more evenly split, with 43% of the bets and 53% of the money landing on the under 8.5 runs. Tonight's pitching matchup is Los Angeles's Tony Gonsolin (making his season debut) against Pittsburgh's Tyler Anderson (3-5, 4.67 ERA).