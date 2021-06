Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent reported the following arrests, warrants served and traffic incidents:. On Tuesday, Marca Martin, 22, of Mayfield, and Jordan Briggs, 29, of Mayfield, were both arrested by officers responding to a domestic disturbance call. Officers were dispatched to the scene for a couple fighting over a knife. They observed minor injuries on both Martin and Briggs, but their stories conflicted. Both were charged with Fourth-Degree Assault Domestic Violence (Minor Injury). A family member came to pick up the children who were present at the time of the incident. Martin was taken to the Ballard County Jail, while Briggs was taken to the Marshall County Jail. Mayfield Police assisted the Graves County Jail with transport.