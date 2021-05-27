Cancel
Napoleon, OH

Second pour underway

Crescent-News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pouring of concrete for the southern half of Napoleon’s new Maumee River bridge got underway Wednesday night with the first concrete truck arriving at 9:04 p.m. The northern half of the bridge was poured last year. Like last year, Palmer Brothers Concrete Inc., Napoleon, provided the concrete for Wednesday’s work. Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, is the general contractor on the project. The bridge, which will join Industrial Drive and Ohio 110, is expected to open in 2022.

Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

Bridge update: Rains, flooding delay deck pouring

The following is an update provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation on the construction of a new bridge over the Maumee River near Napoleon. The $10.3 million project began Feb. 13, 2020 and will be completed in June 2022. Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, is the general contractor. What’s happening...
Maumee, OHpresspublications.com

Coy-Navarre safety improvements to start in 2022

Oregon City Council at a meeting on Monday agreed to pay DGL Consulting Engineers, Maumee, additional funds not to exceed $50,000 for professional engineer services for the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Safety Improvement project. “The bulk of the design changes are needed to assist the city with negotiating right...
Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

City personnel train on rope rescues

Confined space rescues leave little room for error, so last week members of the Napoleon Fire Department trained in real-live situations. The training included a day of classroom work in addition to the drills using ropes to lower rescue personnel into confined spaces, such as areas of the water intake plant.
Maumee, OHpresspublications.com

Coy-Navarre safety

Oregon City Council at a meeting on Monday agreed to pay DGL Consulting Engineers, Maumee, additional funds not to exceed $50,000 for professional engineer services for the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Safety Improvement project.
Maumee, OH13abc.com

Crews respond to fire in Uptown Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities were on the scene of an apartment fire in Maumee on Monday morning. Calls came in before 8 a.m. for the fire in the 400 block of W. Wayne St. No other details are currently available.
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Restaurant Inspections: 5/16

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations. Pizza Hut, 124 Chesterfield, Maumee, inspected May 7. Pizza Hut, 3165 Navarre, Oregon, inspected May 7. Olney Lakeside Market, 1950 Stadium, Oregon, inspected May 7. Speedway, 14155 Airport, Swanton, inspected May 7. McDonald’s of Swanton, 14225 Airport, Swanton, inspected May 7.
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

Northwestern approves intent to proceed with waterline

BOWLING GREEN — A waterline project that will service McClure and Liberty Center and switch its water supplier to Bowling Green will soon be sent out to bid. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees Thursday approved a resolution of necessity and intent to proceed, as well as approval to seek bids, for the project, which includes running an 8-inch waterline beginning at an existing connection in Weston and traveling west to serve Henry County, including McClure and Liberty Center.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

For Your Information - May 17, 2021

•A two-vehicle, injury crash was reported at U.S. Route 24 at Scott Street, 4:17 p.m. Friday, citation issued for failure to yield from a stop sign, report pending. •Hit-skip reported at 1217 Indiana Ave., 5:03 p.m. Saturday, mailbox damaged. •Hit-skip, private property accident, Kentucky Fried Chicken, 8:35 a.m. Sunday, report...
Hamler, OHCrescent-News

Hamler on track for June ribfest

HAMLER — Planning is continuing apace here for the town’s new ribfest next month. The town’s volunteer firefighters and EMTs — members of the Hamler-Marion Township Fire Department — began making plans weeks ago to hold a ribfest on Saturday, June 25. The date is the same day on which...
Maumee, OHToledo Blade

Maumee electrician announces candidacy for city council

A Maumee electrician who grew up in the city has announced his candidacy for one of Maumee’s at-large city council seats for the coming election in November. Jon Fiscus, 39, was born in Philadelphia and moved to Maumee just a year later. He graduated from Maumee High School in 2000 and for the past 11 years, he has lived in the city with his wife, Allison. They have three children.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Oregon, OHpresspublications.com

options

Jerusalem Township is looking into the possibility of the Ottawa County Sheriff or the City of Oregon providing road patrols after being informed by the Lucas County Sheriff that the service will end on Jan. 1, 2023 unless the township pays for it.