Economic development in the City of Hutto has been re-energized with new leadership, just as the City ramps up efforts to strategically develop key sectors and properties. Robert Farley joined Hutto city staff this month as Executive Director of Economic Development. He brings to the Hutto community more than 35 years of success in economic development, corporate real estate, and site selection across several states. Holding a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin, Mr. Farley specializes in projects that bring together public and private partners to create lasting solutions. Over the past few years, his economic development efforts led to major corporate locations for Kubota, Paycom, and other companies that together represented over $2 billion in new investment.