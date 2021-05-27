AP Top Technology News at 2:29 p.m. EDT

A South Korean mayor who had boasted of his city’s ability to secure Covid-19 vaccines has publicly apologised after it was revealed he almost got taken in by fraudsters. Kwon Young-jin, mayor of Daegu, told reporters on May 31 that a foreign trading company contacted by an association of medical institutions in the city of 2.5 million had promised to provide 30 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to South Korea ’s government within three weeks.