Tax Policy Changes Needed if Remote Work Outlasts COVID

Every time we come back to talk about tax reform, the alternate legislator puts tax pruning again at the center of the program. It is not only intended to reduce the tax burden, which is now stable above 40% for decades (in 2021, albeit down one percentage point, it was 42.1% of GDP), but also understood as a real elimination of taxes, fees, excise duties or fees Additional or various taxes which are minor. The last attempt dates back to January 1, 2015 when matches, both those for sale and those sold as gifts, were liberated from what the Italian tax system defines as “manufacturing tax”.