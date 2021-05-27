Tax Policy Changes Needed if Remote Work Outlasts COVID
As the vaccine supply increases and the pandemic eases its grip on New Jersey, many of us look forward to summer trips to the Jersey Shore and a return to something closer to normalcy. But the way we work may not easily revert to how it was before COVID-19 upended our lives – and may be changed permanently. That may be good news for workers and businesses, but it could also mean trouble if state tax policies are not adjusted accordingly.njbmagazine.com