Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

New Zealand Dollar to US Dollar NZD/USD

economies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomies.com provides the exchange rate of New Zealand Dollar to US Dollar (Symbol NZD/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.

www.economies.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Dollar#Us Dollar#Usd#Nzd#Currency Converter#Forex#Economies Com#Symbol Nzd Usd#International Currencies#Quotes#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksomahanews.net

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close lower as investors opt to secure gains

TOKYO, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday as investors opted to lock in gains following the market's rally last week and not test any resistance ahead of a slew of economic data due out this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 289.33 points, or 0.99 percent,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Weekly trading plans: EUR/USD, NZD/USD, SPX500, DX [Video]

DISCLAIMER: No Earnings Projections, Promises or Representations. Trading currencies, stocks, futures, and options implicate significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The quotes of financial markets may fluctuate, and, as a result, clients could lose more than their investment. The highly leveraged of futures trading means that modest market movements will have a greater shock on your trading account, and this can go against your trading capital, that can result in considerable losses or can benefit your trading capital, resulting in significant gains.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7300 amid weaker dollar, risk-on mood

NZD/USD holding onto minor gains in the Asain session. Risk on sentiment nudges the demand for the US dollar. Kiwi reaps RBNZ hawkish view benefit. The selling tone surrounding the US dollar keeps NZD/USD afloat on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair continued to post gains from the lows near the 0.7130 level and touched the multi-month high in the vicinity of the 0.7320 area in the previous week. However, price finds it difficult to cross the hurdle to trade in the known territory.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Monthly Payrolls Data Eyed

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Tuesday, slipping to multi-month lows against many of its peers, as traders look to the release of closely-watched nonfarm payrolls data later in the week for clues surrounding the Federal Reserve’s policy thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar resumed decline against ASEAN currencies this past week. USD/SGD eyeing early 2021 low, USD/THB may bounce on key SMA. USD/IDR faces early May trough, will USD/PHP set new 2021 lows?. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar extended...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels. US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD sell-off stalls into yearly open support- rebound choked by PCE Inflation release. DXY weekly support at 89.93, 89.07 - resistance / bearish invalidation 91. The US Dollar Index reversed off fresh...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Stable Above 1.2100, Dollar Continues To Struggle

EUR/USD corrected lower after it failed to gain strength above 1.2250. It is trading above the key 1.2100 and 1.2080 support levels on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD remains elevated and it could rally above 1.4200. Oil price climbed above $65.00, gold price broke the $1,900 resistance zone. EUR/USD Technical Analysis.
Marketsinvesting.com

Trading Desk Notes: U.S. Dollar Fumbling, Gold, Stocks Up, Yet Markets In Neutral

The Chinese RMB rose nearly 4% against the US dollar in the last two months—closing last week at a 3-year high. Some analysts believe the rally in the RMB was “engineered” by the Chinese government ahead of trade talks with the USA; however, the USD has been weak against nearly all actively traded currencies, with the US Dollar Index (USDX) falling ~4% since the end of March. (In this chart, falling prices = fewer RMB needed to buy one USD.)
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range

Cable fails again to hold above 1.4200 and corrects lower. GBP/USD keeps moving in a consolidation range between 1.4100 and 1.4200. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150.
BusinessDailyFx

USD/JPY Jumps to Monthly High, US Dollar Eyes PCE Inflation Due

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/JPY PULLED HIGHER WITH YIELDS AS MARKETS AWAIT PCE INFLATION DATA. US Dollar traded mixed and left the DXY Index little changed on Thursday. USD/JPY surged 70-pips as Treasury yields ticked higher ahead of PCE data. The Yen weakened broadly and likely exacerbated recent USD/JPY strength. The...
Marketseconomies.com

US Dollar to Sudanese Pound USD/SDG

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Sudanese Pound (Symbol USD/SDG) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Marketseconomies.com

US Dollar to Mauritania Ouguiyas USD/MRO

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Mauritania Ouguiyas (Symbol USD/MRO) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Chinese Yuan USD/CNY

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Chinese Yuan (Symbol USD/CNY) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to British Pound Sterling USD/GBP

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to British Pound Sterling (Symbol USD/GBP) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Russian Ruble USD/RUB

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Russian Ruble (Symbol USD/RUB) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Czech Koruna USD/CZK

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Czech Koruna (Symbol USD/CZK) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

Swiss Franc to US Dollar CHF/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Swiss Franc to US Dollar (Symbol CHF/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Syrian Pound USD/SYP

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Syrian Pound (Symbol USD/SYP) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.