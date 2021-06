The British pound pulled back during the trading session, but turned around to reach towards the 1.42 handle yet again. It looks as if this market is trying to break out, but let us not forget that the 1.42 level has been important more than once. Because of this, I think it makes sense that we will struggle to get above here, but the one thing that I cannot help but notice is that people were more than willing to go long of the British pound not only over the weekend, but a major holiday in the United States.