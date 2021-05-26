Euro to Japanese Yen EUR/JPY

Cancel
 5 days ago

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Euro to Japanese Yen (Symbol EUR/JPY) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.

BusinessDailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI

Euro bulls confidence boosted by Moving Average (MA) crossover. German inflation figures will be in the spotlight today as a precursor to broader Euro data tomorrow (see calendar below). Coming off a lively Friday last week, EUR/USD has been relatively subdued this Monday perhaps due to public holidays in both the U.S. and UK today.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Weekly trading plans: EUR/USD, NZD/USD, SPX500, DX [Video]

DISCLAIMER: No Earnings Projections, Promises or Representations. Trading currencies, stocks, futures, and options implicate significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The quotes of financial markets may fluctuate, and, as a result, clients could lose more than their investment. The highly leveraged of futures trading means that modest market movements will have a greater shock on your trading account, and this can go against your trading capital, that can result in considerable losses or can benefit your trading capital, resulting in significant gains.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Could edge higher

The common European currency declined by 31 pips or 0.23% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Bullish traders could pressure the exchange...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro extends sideways mode

The Euro remains in directionless mode for the third consecutive day after a pullback from a new multi-week high (1.2266) reached the minimum correction level at 1.2133 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) but was strongly rejected here. Near-term action is so far failing to benefit from bullish signal on Friday’s hammer...
StocksUS News and World Report

Ethereum Extends Gains to Rise 8%; Bitcoin Firms

LONDON (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency Ethereum extended gains to rise more than 8% on Monday to $2,587 but remained 40% below a record high of above $4,300 hit earlier this month. At 1153 GMT, it was trading up 7.4% at $2,565.69. Larger rival Bitcoin also gained in its wake with the...
Marketsvia.news

EUR/JPY Is 1% Up In The Last 30 Days

EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 31 May, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is at 133.9700, 1.93% up since the last session’s close. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.178% up from its trailing 30 days low of $131.11 and 0.04% down from its trailing 30 days high of $134.02.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance

AUD is bid despite the holiday thin markets and traders await the RBA. AUD/USD bears looking to break the daily support structure. AUD is higher against G10 currencies by about 0.3%, and to the dollar, it is rising by 0.38% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of 0.7700 to a high of 0.7741 so far.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4259 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Consolidates Below 134.00

The EUR/JPY currency pair consolidated below the 134.00 level during Monday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the common European currency against the Japanese Yen are likely to continue to trade within the range of 134.00/133.60 during the following trading session. However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate could...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar resumed decline against ASEAN currencies this past week. USD/SGD eyeing early 2021 low, USD/THB may bounce on key SMA. USD/IDR faces early May trough, will USD/PHP set new 2021 lows?. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar extended...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro has Major Recovery

The euro initially fell during the Friday session but turned around to show signs of strength again, as we have reclaimed the 1.22 handle. By forming the massive hammer that we have, it suggests that we are going higher, and will eventually build up enough momentum to break out above the horizontal line that I have marked on the chart. If we do that, it opens up the possibility of a move towards the 1.23 level, where we had seen significant resistance in the past.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s up trend continued last week and there is no sign of topping yet. Initial bias remains on the upside this week for 100% projection of 114.42 to 127.07 from 121.63 at 134.28. Sustained break there will target 137.49 long term resistance next. On the downside, break of 132.51 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

Weekly Forex Forecast

The British pound initially fell during the course of the week, but has turned around to show signs of resilience. What the weekly chart does not show you is just how resilient it was on Friday to find itself close to the 1.42 handle. At this point, it looks as if we can break down rather soon, and a move above the 1.4233 level would have me looking for a bigger move towards the 1.45 handle. At this point, it looks like pullbacks in the British pound continue to be buying opportunities based upon value and the fact that the US dollar is shrinking in general.
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY And CAD/JPY Daily Forecast

USD/JPY beat 109.20 for a buy signal. EUR/JPY beats 6 year trend line resistance at 133.05/25 for a buy signal initially targeting 134.00/10 and 134.35/45. CAD/JPY finally finds some direction as we beat 9070. Today’s Analysis. USD/JPY beat 109.20 to test 4 year trend line resistance at 109.65/75 and we...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Sets For Breakout

The common European currency declined by 38 pips or 0.28% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Tests 134.00 Level

The single European currency surged by 106 pips or 0.80% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The currency pair breached a significant resistance level at 133.41 during Thursday’s trading session. The exchange rate could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern during the following trading session. The potential target...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Japanese yen underperformance set to continue – MUFG

The Japanese yen is by some distance the underperforming currency in the G10 space this week. According to economists at MUFG Bank, JPY is set to underperform versus non-dollars. Japan to lag behind in a backdrop of global reflation, keeping the yen under downward pressure. “While negative news in Japan...
Currencieseconomies.com

Euro to US Dollar EUR/USD

Currencieseconomies.com

Euro to British Pound Sterling EUR/GBP

