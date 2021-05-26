Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

US Dollar to Swiss Franc USD/CHF

economies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Swiss Franc (Symbol USD/CHF) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.

www.economies.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Chf#Currency Converter#Forex#Economies Com#Us Dollar To Swiss Franc#Symbol Usd Chf#International Currencies#Quotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI

Euro bulls confidence boosted by Moving Average (MA) crossover. German inflation figures will be in the spotlight today as a precursor to broader Euro data tomorrow (see calendar below). Coming off a lively Friday last week, EUR/USD has been relatively subdued this Monday perhaps due to public holidays in both the U.S. and UK today.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro extends sideways mode

The Euro remains in directionless mode for the third consecutive day after a pullback from a new multi-week high (1.2266) reached the minimum correction level at 1.2133 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) but was strongly rejected here. Near-term action is so far failing to benefit from bullish signal on Friday’s hammer...
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index June forecast amid a dovish Fed

The US dollar index downward trend continued in May this year. It dropped as the Fed insisted that it won’t raise interest rates. Economic data from the US was relatively strong in May. The US dollar index (DXY) sell-off accelerated in May as the Federal Reserve insisted that it will...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Sterling and Dollar Softer in Subdued Trading, Aussie Firm ahead of RBA

Trading continue to be relatively subdued as US and UK are both on holiday. Sterling is mildly softer, followed by Dollar, and Swiss Franc. On the other hand, Australian Dollar is strengthening mildly, ahead of RBA rate decision in the upcoming Asian session. It’s highly unlikely for the central bank to alter the forward guidance that, the conditions of a rate hike is unlikely to be met until 2024 at the earliest. But it’s still possible for the Aussie to get some hawkish surprise.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4259 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Euro climbs on German inflation build, USD eases

Summary: The Euro climbed against the US Dollar and other rivals as Germany’s Annual consumer price inflation rose by 2.4% in May, up from 2.0% in April. The shared currency edged up to 1.2225 from 1.2190 yesterday. Official holidays in the UK and US kept trading subdued with light volumes. A favoured gauge of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) eased 0.23% to 89.80 (90.05). The Australian Dollar held steady, rebounding to 0.7730 from 0.7710 ahead of today’s RBA policy meeting and interest rate decision. Market participants are expecting the Australian central bank to maintain policy settings unchanged from its previous meeting. Sterling rose against the overall weaker Greenback, up 0.21% to 1.4205 (1.4187). Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar pulled back to 109.52 from its 109.85 open yesterday. Over the weekend, USD/JPY hit a high at 110.198. USD/CAD slid to 1.2063 from 1.2075. Against the run of play, the USD/CNH pair (US Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) rallied back to 6.3735 from near 3-year lows (6.3517) yesterday. Yesterday a former Chinese central bank official warned that rapid appreciation of the Yuan was not sustainable.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF remains depressed below 0.8990 ahead of key US data

USD/CHF remains muted in the Asian session. US dollar softens on Fed dovish stance. US PMI data is closely watched. The USD/CHF pair traded quietly with modest losses on Tuesday. The pair recovered from the multi-month low near 0.8930 to touch the high of 0.9029. However, it fails to carry the previous gains onto the fresh trading week.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels. US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD sell-off stalls into yearly open support- rebound choked by PCE Inflation release. DXY weekly support at 89.93, 89.07 - resistance / bearish invalidation 91. The US Dollar Index reversed off fresh...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar resumed decline against ASEAN currencies this past week. USD/SGD eyeing early 2021 low, USD/THB may bounce on key SMA. USD/IDR faces early May trough, will USD/PHP set new 2021 lows?. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar extended...
Marketscityindex.co.uk

Asian Open: GBP On Track for Currency of the Month

The British pound is on track to be this month’s strongest major whilst the US dollar sits at a three-month low. A host of data from Japan and Australia kicks off today’s session, although volumes should be quieter than usual due to a three-day weekend in UK and US. Asian...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Rising US inflation fails to lift dollar, treasury yields

Summary: The US PCE Core Price Index, considered a favoured inflation measure by the Fed, rose 0.7% in April, from 0.4% in March and higher than median forecasts of 0.6%. On an annual basis, core price inflation (which excludes volatile food and fuel prices), rose 3.1% (Fed target 2%), and the largest annual gain since 1992. However, market reaction showed that participants are comfortable with indications of acceleration US inflation. The benchmark US ten-year Treasury yield ended at 1.59% from 1.60%. Other rival global bond yields were mostly unchanged. After making initial gains in early trade, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of rival currencies, closed little changed at 90.05 (89.97 Friday). The Euro settled at 1.2192 (1.2197 Friday) while Sterling ended at 1.4192 from 1.4201, both currencies little changed. The Australian Dollar finished as the weakest performing currency, down 0.49% at 0.7710 (0.7745 Friday. The other Antipodean commodity linked currency the Kiwi (NZD/USD) settled at 0.7247 from 0.7296. USD/CAD edged up to 1.2075 (1.2065). Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback changed hands at 109.85 at the NY close (109.80 Friday). China’s Offshore Yuan extended its advance against the US Dollar despite a warning from a former Chinese central bank official. USD/CNH closed in New York at 6.3605 from 6.3735 on Friday. In an interview with the Chinese state media run Xinhua News yesterday, a former central bank official Sheng Songcheng said that the current rapid appreciation against the US Dollar may have.
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs

Markets were rather uneventful last week with volatility cooling off as we head into the lull of summer. The ‘sell in May and go away’ anomaly held true for the first couple weeks of the month, but lack of follow-through has since led to a recovery in market sentiment and rebound by risk assets over the last few trading sessions. Perhaps this corresponds with simmering inflation fears and lower bond yields.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF extends rebound to fresh weekly highs above 0.9020 ahead of US data

USD/CHF gained traction in the European session on Friday. US Dollar Index rose to its highest level in 11 days. Focus shifts to PCE inflation report from the US. The USD/CHF pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian trading hours but turned north ahead of the American session, reaching its highest level in eight days at 0.9028. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on the day at 0.9026.
Marketsinvesting.com

Swiss Franc Claws Up To 90 Line On U.S. GDP

The Swiss franc is up for a second straight day. In North American trade, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9000, up 0.24% on the day. Swiss Franc Rebounds On Strong Economic Sentiment Data. The Swiss franc has made strong inroads in recent weeks against a U.S. dollar that continues to struggle....
BusinessDailyFx

USD/JPY Jumps to Monthly High, US Dollar Eyes PCE Inflation Due

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/JPY PULLED HIGHER WITH YIELDS AS MARKETS AWAIT PCE INFLATION DATA. US Dollar traded mixed and left the DXY Index little changed on Thursday. USD/JPY surged 70-pips as Treasury yields ticked higher ahead of PCE data. The Yen weakened broadly and likely exacerbated recent USD/JPY strength. The...
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Singapore Dollar USD/SGD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Singapore Dollar (Symbol USD/SGD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.