Currencies

Australian Dollar to US Dollar AUD/USD

economies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomies.com provides the exchange rate of Australian Dollar to US Dollar (Symbol AUD/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.

www.economies.com
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI

Euro bulls confidence boosted by Moving Average (MA) crossover. German inflation figures will be in the spotlight today as a precursor to broader Euro data tomorrow (see calendar below). Coming off a lively Friday last week, EUR/USD has been relatively subdued this Monday perhaps due to public holidays in both the U.S. and UK today.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Breached descending channel

During the first half of Friday's trading session, the Australian Dollar plunged by 66 pips or 0.86% against the US Dollar. However, the currency rebounded at the end of the day. The exchange rate breached the upper line of a descending channel pattern during the Asian session on Monday. Most...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher toward 0.7750 in choppy day

AUD/USD is trading in the positive territory on Monday. US Dollar Index fluctuates in a very tight range at the start of the week. Focus shifts to Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy announcements. The AUD/USD pair registered small losses last week but managed to stage a rebound on Monday....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro extends sideways mode

The Euro remains in directionless mode for the third consecutive day after a pullback from a new multi-week high (1.2266) reached the minimum correction level at 1.2133 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) but was strongly rejected here. Near-term action is so far failing to benefit from bullish signal on Friday’s hammer...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance

AUD is bid despite the holiday thin markets and traders await the RBA. AUD/USD bears looking to break the daily support structure. AUD is higher against G10 currencies by about 0.3%, and to the dollar, it is rising by 0.38% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of 0.7700 to a high of 0.7741 so far.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Sterling and Dollar Softer in Subdued Trading, Aussie Firm ahead of RBA

Trading continue to be relatively subdued as US and UK are both on holiday. Sterling is mildly softer, followed by Dollar, and Swiss Franc. On the other hand, Australian Dollar is strengthening mildly, ahead of RBA rate decision in the upcoming Asian session. It’s highly unlikely for the central bank to alter the forward guidance that, the conditions of a rate hike is unlikely to be met until 2024 at the earliest. But it’s still possible for the Aussie to get some hawkish surprise.
Currenciesinvezz.com

EUR/USD June forecast: will the euro maintain its momentum?

The EUR/USD has risen for the past two consecutive months. There are worries that the ECB will move before the Fed. This is despite the fact that the US is recovering faster than the EU. The EUR/USD rose for the second straight month in May as the US dollar continued...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4259 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Recovery moves capped around 0.7750 with eyes on RBA

AUD/USD welcomes June with mild gains after two-month upside. Weaker US dollar, cautious optimism favor buyers amid off in the US and the UK. Aussie PMIs from AiG, CBA came in slightly better for May, Building Permits and China Caixin Manufacturing PMI awaited. RBA is widely anticipated to repeat status-quote,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares end lower as virus woes offset cenbank support

* Australia reports nine new locally acquired cases (Updates to close) June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Tuesday, as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Victoria overshadowed optimism about the country’s central bank reiterating its accommodative policy stance. The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index closed 0.3% lower at...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY slips below 85.00 post RBA decision

AUD/JPY lost part of its initial gains in the pre-European session. AUD loses track post RBA rate decision. Yen mostly gains on its safe-haven appeal. The AUD/JPY price erases earlier gains in an immediate reaction to RBA's status-quo on its monetary policy. The pair sharply fell from the highs near the 85 level comprising a 20-pip movement to touch the intraday low at 84.71.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Monthly Payrolls Data Eyed

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Tuesday, slipping to multi-month lows against many of its peers, as traders look to the release of closely-watched nonfarm payrolls data later in the week for clues surrounding the Federal Reserve’s policy thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels. US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD sell-off stalls into yearly open support- rebound choked by PCE Inflation release. DXY weekly support at 89.93, 89.07 - resistance / bearish invalidation 91. The US Dollar Index reversed off fresh...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bulls testing bearish commitments at daily resistance

AUD/USD bulls seeking deeper test of the daily resistance zone. Bears need to take out daily support at this juncture while the RBA comes as a major hurdle for AUD. AUD/USD will be the focus for the open on Monday given the economic calendar's line up which considers Chinese PMIs as the main data for today and the Reserve Bank of Australia later in the week.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Stable Above 1.2100, Dollar Continues To Struggle

EUR/USD corrected lower after it failed to gain strength above 1.2250. It is trading above the key 1.2100 and 1.2080 support levels on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD remains elevated and it could rally above 1.4200. Oil price climbed above $65.00, gold price broke the $1,900 resistance zone. EUR/USD Technical Analysis.
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar resumed decline against ASEAN currencies this past week. USD/SGD eyeing early 2021 low, USD/THB may bounce on key SMA. USD/IDR faces early May trough, will USD/PHP set new 2021 lows?. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar extended...