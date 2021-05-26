Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

British Pound Sterling to Japanese Yen GBP/JPY

economies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomies.com provides the exchange rate of British Pound Sterling to Japanese Yen (Symbol GBP/JPY) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.

www.economies.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Gbp#Japanese Yen#Forex#Economies Com#British Pound Sterling#Symbol Gbp Jpy#Currency#International Currencies#Quotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY remains depressed near two-day lows, around mid-155.00s

GBP/JPY edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday. A combination of factors extended some support and helped limit losses. The GBP/JPY cross traded with a negative bias through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its intraday range, around mid-155.00s. The cross...
Retailactionforex.com

Japanese Yen Steady On Mixed Data

The Japanese yen is directionless in Monday trade. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.71, down 0.10%. The week has started with a data dump out of Japan, and the numbers have been a mixed bag. Industrial Production rose by 2.5%, marking a second straight gain. However, this was well short of the forecast of 4.0%. Retail Sales jumped 12.0% in April, a massive gain which points to a strong increase in consumer spending. Still, analysts had projected a gain of 15.4%. Consumer Confidence and Housing Starts both beat the estimates, with readings of 34.1 and 7.0%, respectively.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Weekly trading plans: EUR/USD, NZD/USD, SPX500, DX [Video]

DISCLAIMER: No Earnings Projections, Promises or Representations. Trading currencies, stocks, futures, and options implicate significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The quotes of financial markets may fluctuate, and, as a result, clients could lose more than their investment. The highly leveraged of futures trading means that modest market movements will have a greater shock on your trading account, and this can go against your trading capital, that can result in considerable losses or can benefit your trading capital, resulting in significant gains.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Could edge higher

The common European currency declined by 31 pips or 0.23% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Bullish traders could pressure the exchange...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Pound Sterling May Continue Rising

Early in a new week, the British pound is looking neutral against the USD. The asset is growing slowly but may easily speed up in the future. Earlier, the United Kingdom started the third phase of removal of social restrictions in the country – now the population can go to restaurants and pubs. This should have a positive influence on the retail sales and business activity parameters.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance

AUD is bid despite the holiday thin markets and traders await the RBA. AUD/USD bears looking to break the daily support structure. AUD is higher against G10 currencies by about 0.3%, and to the dollar, it is rising by 0.38% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of 0.7700 to a high of 0.7741 so far.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro extends sideways mode

The Euro remains in directionless mode for the third consecutive day after a pullback from a new multi-week high (1.2266) reached the minimum correction level at 1.2133 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) but was strongly rejected here. Near-term action is so far failing to benefit from bullish signal on Friday’s hammer...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Sterling and Dollar Softer in Subdued Trading, Aussie Firm ahead of RBA

Trading continue to be relatively subdued as US and UK are both on holiday. Sterling is mildly softer, followed by Dollar, and Swiss Franc. On the other hand, Australian Dollar is strengthening mildly, ahead of RBA rate decision in the upcoming Asian session. It’s highly unlikely for the central bank to alter the forward guidance that, the conditions of a rate hike is unlikely to be met until 2024 at the earliest. But it’s still possible for the Aussie to get some hawkish surprise.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4259 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Continues to Press Top of Range

The British pound pulled back during the trading session, but turned around to reach towards the 1.42 handle yet again. It looks as if this market is trying to break out, but let us not forget that the 1.42 level has been important more than once. Because of this, I think it makes sense that we will struggle to get above here, but the one thing that I cannot help but notice is that people were more than willing to go long of the British pound not only over the weekend, but a major holiday in the United States.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

Weekly Forex Forecast

The British pound initially fell during the course of the week, but has turned around to show signs of resilience. What the weekly chart does not show you is just how resilient it was on Friday to find itself close to the 1.42 handle. At this point, it looks as if we can break down rather soon, and a move above the 1.4233 level would have me looking for a bigger move towards the 1.45 handle. At this point, it looks like pullbacks in the British pound continue to be buying opportunities based upon value and the fact that the US dollar is shrinking in general.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Nonfarm Payrolls and the virus curve set to stir sterling

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150. The intraday bias still points to the downside in GBP/USD but the bearish pressure eased significantly. The economic data from the US came in mostly above expectations. The US dollar at first extended gains and later pulled back, amid a decline in US yields. Read more...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Sets For Breakout

The common European currency declined by 38 pips or 0.28% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The decline was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Likely To Maintain Channel Pattern

The British Pound surged by more than 40 pips or 0.32% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 154.33 during Wednesday’s trading session. As for the near future, the exchange rate is likely to continue trading in the...
Businessinvesting.com

British pound gains boost from BoE, dollar looks to inflation data

TOKYO (Reuters) - The British pound held firm near a three-month high against the dollar on Friday on rising expectations of an earlier than expected rate hike by the Bank of England, while the U.S. currency looks to upcoming inflation data. The British pound held firm at $1.4203 after a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD rises further on stronger pound, eyes 1.4200

Pound among top performer across the board on Thursday. GBP/USD rises sharply, remains in recent range. The GBP/USD printed a fresh two-day high during the American session at 1.4195 and then pulled back to 1.4180. It is rising more than 60 pips, after making a strong rebound from the weekly lows it reached on Asian hours below 1.4100.