Currencies

US Dollar to Canadian Dollar USD/CAD

economies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Canadian Dollar (Symbol USD/CAD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.

www.economies.com
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI

Euro bulls confidence boosted by Moving Average (MA) crossover. German inflation figures will be in the spotlight today as a precursor to broader Euro data tomorrow (see calendar below). Coming off a lively Friday last week, EUR/USD has been relatively subdued this Monday perhaps due to public holidays in both the U.S. and UK today.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Breakout occurs

The US Dollar declined by 50 pips or 0.41% against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during Friday's trading session. Given that a breakout had occurred, bearish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate lower during the following...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ heads for monthly gain as current account swings to surplus

* Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback * Canada posts first current account surplus since 2008 * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.4% * Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, but was on track to notch its fourth straight monthly gain as oil prices rose and data showed Canada posting a current account surplus for the first time since 2008. Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.2 billion in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.3 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a higher trade in goods and services, Statistics Canada said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by the bright outlook for fuel demand growth in the next quarter, while investors looked ahead to the OPEC+ meeting this week to see how producers will respond. U.S. crude rose 1.4% to $67.27 a barrel. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2077 to the greenback, or 82.80 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2061 to 1.2090. Since the start of the month, the currency has advanced 1.8%, extending a string of monthly gains that started in February. Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in six weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. With London and New York markets closed for a holiday on Monday, the U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies. Canada's GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday and the May jobs report is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.499%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Weekly trading plans: EUR/USD, NZD/USD, SPX500, DX [Video]

DISCLAIMER: No Earnings Projections, Promises or Representations. Trading currencies, stocks, futures, and options implicate significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The quotes of financial markets may fluctuate, and, as a result, clients could lose more than their investment. The highly leveraged of futures trading means that modest market movements will have a greater shock on your trading account, and this can go against your trading capital, that can result in considerable losses or can benefit your trading capital, resulting in significant gains.
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index June forecast amid a dovish Fed

The US dollar index downward trend continued in May this year. It dropped as the Fed insisted that it won’t raise interest rates. Economic data from the US was relatively strong in May. The US dollar index (DXY) sell-off accelerated in May as the Federal Reserve insisted that it will...
Public Healthkitco.com

Loonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb

TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, notching its fourth straight monthly gain as oil rose and a recent surge in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians bolstered the outlook for the domestic economy. With London and New York markets...
Currenciesinvesting.com

June Monthly FX Outlook: U.S. Dollar Remains Pressured, Euro Could Surprise

The US dollar, which confounded most observers by appreciating in the first quarter, has fallen broadly in April and May. The drivers, ironically, are the same: US rates and relative economic strength. Treasury yields rose sharply in Q1, and this helped the greenback recover from the accelerated slide in November and December 2020. However, they fell in April and did not get much traction in May. Spikes higher in yields, such as in response to the surprising acceleration of CPI to over 6% at an annualized rate in the first four months of the year, were short-lived.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels. US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart. USD sell-off stalls into yearly open support- rebound choked by PCE Inflation release. DXY weekly support at 89.93, 89.07 - resistance / bearish invalidation 91. The US Dollar Index reversed off fresh...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar resumed decline against ASEAN currencies this past week. USD/SGD eyeing early 2021 low, USD/THB may bounce on key SMA. USD/IDR faces early May trough, will USD/PHP set new 2021 lows?. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar extended...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Stable Above 1.2100, Dollar Continues To Struggle

EUR/USD corrected lower after it failed to gain strength above 1.2250. It is trading above the key 1.2100 and 1.2080 support levels on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD remains elevated and it could rally above 1.4200. Oil price climbed above $65.00, gold price broke the $1,900 resistance zone. EUR/USD Technical Analysis.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: USD/CAD, XAU/USD, GBP/USD

USDCAD is trading at 1.2075; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2095 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1925. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2135. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2225. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the support level and fix below 1.2030, thus breaking the pattern’s downside border.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Waiting for the catalyst?

USD/CAD remains stalled at 1.2075, near six-year low. WTI closes at two-and-a-half-year high on Friday. US and Canadian payroll reports arrive on Friday. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees technical rebound. Since closing at 1.2150 on May 6, then a more than three-year low, the USD/CAD has stalled. The pair has finished...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Eyes 1.2100 mark amid US strength

USD/CAD stays firmer in the Asian session. Upbeat economic data lifts the demand for the US dollar. Higher Crude oil, BOC hawkish stance supports loonie. The USD/CAD pair posted minor gains in the initial Asian session on Monday. The pair continues to consolidate in a very narrow range with no meaningful price action.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range

Cable fails again to hold above 1.4200 and corrects lower. GBP/USD keeps moving in a consolidation range between 1.4100 and 1.4200. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD stays in the positive territory above 1.2100 after US data

USD/CAD pair clings to modest daily gains above 1.2100. US Dollar Index edges higher toward 90.50 on Friday. Core PCE inflation in US rose more than expected in April. The USD/CAD pair continued to push higher in the early American session and reached a daily top of 1.2120 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.34% on the day at 1.2105.