Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

US Dollar to Japanese Yen USD/JPY

economies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Japanese Yen (Symbol USD/JPY) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.

www.economies.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Japanese Yen#Usd#Jpy#Currency Converter#Forex#Economies Com#Symbol Usd Jpy#International Currencies#Quotes#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Currencieseconomies.com

EUR USD News

Economies.com provides the latest News about the EUR/USD (Euro Dollar). You may find the News on a daily basis with an indication for the daily trend. You may also find live updates around the clock if any major changes occur in the currency pair. Euro held steadily against the US...
Retailinvesting.com

Japanese Yen Steady On Mixed Data

The Japanese yen is directionless in Monday trade. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.71, down 0.10%. The week has started with a data dump out of Japan, and the numbers have been a mixed bag. Industrial Production rose by 2.5%, marking a second straight gain. However, this was well short of the forecast of 4.0%. Retail Sales jumped 12.0% in April, a massive gain which points to a strong increase in consumer spending. Still, analysts had projected a gain of 15.4%. Consumer Confidence and Housing Starts both beat the estimates, with readings of 34.1 and 7.0%, respectively.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Weekly trading plans: EUR/USD, NZD/USD, SPX500, DX [Video]

DISCLAIMER: No Earnings Projections, Promises or Representations. Trading currencies, stocks, futures, and options implicate significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The quotes of financial markets may fluctuate, and, as a result, clients could lose more than their investment. The highly leveraged of futures trading means that modest market movements will have a greater shock on your trading account, and this can go against your trading capital, that can result in considerable losses or can benefit your trading capital, resulting in significant gains.
Stocksinvesting.com

Ethereum extends gains to rise 8%; bitcoin firms

LONDON (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency Ethereum extended gains to rise more than 8% on Monday to $2,587 but remained 40% below a record high of above $4,300 hit earlier this month. At 1153 GMT, it was trading up 7.4% at $2,565.69. Larger rival Bitcoin also gained in its wake with the...
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI

Euro bulls confidence boosted by Moving Average (MA) crossover. German inflation figures will be in the spotlight today as a precursor to broader Euro data tomorrow (see calendar below). Coming off a lively Friday last week, EUR/USD has been relatively subdued this Monday perhaps due to public holidays in both the U.S. and UK today.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro extends sideways mode

The Euro remains in directionless mode for the third consecutive day after a pullback from a new multi-week high (1.2266) reached the minimum correction level at 1.2133 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) but was strongly rejected here. Near-term action is so far failing to benefit from bullish signal on Friday’s hammer...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Sterling and Dollar Softer in Subdued Trading, Aussie Firm ahead of RBA

Trading continue to be relatively subdued as US and UK are both on holiday. Sterling is mildly softer, followed by Dollar, and Swiss Franc. On the other hand, Australian Dollar is strengthening mildly, ahead of RBA rate decision in the upcoming Asian session. It’s highly unlikely for the central bank to alter the forward guidance that, the conditions of a rate hike is unlikely to be met until 2024 at the earliest. But it’s still possible for the Aussie to get some hawkish surprise.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance

AUD is bid despite the holiday thin markets and traders await the RBA. AUD/USD bears looking to break the daily support structure. AUD is higher against G10 currencies by about 0.3%, and to the dollar, it is rising by 0.38% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of 0.7700 to a high of 0.7741 so far.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Could edge higher

The common European currency declined by 31 pips or 0.23% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Bullish traders could pressure the exchange...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD spikes above 1.4200 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.4200. US Dollar Index turned south after staying quiet around 90.00. Focus shifts to high-tier macroeconomic data releases from US on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair spent the first half of the day fluctuating in a tight range around 1.4180 but gained traction...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGBs flat amid absence of market indicators

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were flat on Tuesday in the absence of market-moving catalysts with the U.S. markets closed overnight, and as there were no local government bond auctions or the central bank’s buying operations for investors to analyse. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Retraces In Search Of Support

The US dollar’s rally ran out of steam for lack of liquidity during the long weekend in the US and the UK. Traders are cautious in bidding up amid thin trading volume especially after last week’s surge above the psychological level of 110.00. The RSI is retreating into the neutrality area. The bearish MA cross may attract some selling interest in the near term.
StocksLas Vegas Herald

U.S. stocks make slight gains, dollar loses ground

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks struggled to make gains on Monday but in the end all the major indices managed to finish in positive territory. "The question is, therefore, whether by September the Federal Reserve will be in a position to announce a tapering of its bond purchases starting next year, and the odds are quite decent though it might be delayed to December," Sebastien Galy, a strategist at Societe Generale told Reuters Thomson Monday.
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar resumed decline against ASEAN currencies this past week. USD/SGD eyeing early 2021 low, USD/THB may bounce on key SMA. USD/IDR faces early May trough, will USD/PHP set new 2021 lows?. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar extended...
Marketscityindex.co.uk

Asian Open: GBP On Track for Currency of the Month

The British pound is on track to be this month’s strongest major whilst the US dollar sits at a three-month low. A host of data from Japan and Australia kicks off today’s session, although volumes should be quieter than usual due to a three-day weekend in UK and US. Asian...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.68; (P) 109.94; (R1) 110.13;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with today’s retreat, but another rise is in favor as long as 108.55 support holds. On the upside, above 110.19 will resume the rise from 107.47 to retest 110.95 high. Firm break there will resume larger rise from 102.58 to 111.71 resistance next. On the downside, break of 108.55 will turn bias to the downside for 107.47 support instead.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Rising US inflation fails to lift dollar, treasury yields

Summary: The US PCE Core Price Index, considered a favoured inflation measure by the Fed, rose 0.7% in April, from 0.4% in March and higher than median forecasts of 0.6%. On an annual basis, core price inflation (which excludes volatile food and fuel prices), rose 3.1% (Fed target 2%), and the largest annual gain since 1992. However, market reaction showed that participants are comfortable with indications of acceleration US inflation. The benchmark US ten-year Treasury yield ended at 1.59% from 1.60%. Other rival global bond yields were mostly unchanged. After making initial gains in early trade, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of rival currencies, closed little changed at 90.05 (89.97 Friday). The Euro settled at 1.2192 (1.2197 Friday) while Sterling ended at 1.4192 from 1.4201, both currencies little changed. The Australian Dollar finished as the weakest performing currency, down 0.49% at 0.7710 (0.7745 Friday. The other Antipodean commodity linked currency the Kiwi (NZD/USD) settled at 0.7247 from 0.7296. USD/CAD edged up to 1.2075 (1.2065). Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback changed hands at 109.85 at the NY close (109.80 Friday). China’s Offshore Yuan extended its advance against the US Dollar despite a warning from a former Chinese central bank official. USD/CNH closed in New York at 6.3605 from 6.3735 on Friday. In an interview with the Chinese state media run Xinhua News yesterday, a former central bank official Sheng Songcheng said that the current rapid appreciation against the US Dollar may have.