A life so beautiful, deserves a special celebration. Bring your most joyful memories with you as we celebrate Deb Swanson. Her uncanny ability to find the best in everyone and every situation knew no bounds. She would not want us to dwell in our sadness, but to come together and share all our happy and funny memories. Please join us from 4:00 – 6:00 on June 19th at our home in New Prague. Please text 612-791-2998 by June 13 to let us know you will be coming.