Gallegos' cap goes but he stays; Cards manager, however, goes

Happy Friday, RotoBallers! Among the 16 games playing today, 13 find themselves on the main slate. The three games we miss are the Phillies-Mets doubleheader and then the Rockies-Brewers clash. Fortunately, 13 is more than enough to build several fantastic DFS lineups. Plus, the pitching is plentiful, and there are some stacks to stumble over. As for the weather, it's officially summer, and the temperature is rising steadily. Unfortunately, the Houston-Detroit game seems to be the exception. There's over a 50 percent chance of rain in the Motor City. Plus, the wind expects to blow upwards of 16 miles per hour. It wouldn't affect groundball-pitching guru Framber Valdez all that much, but it would be a shame to lose him as an option on this slate.