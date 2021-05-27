Cancel
MLB

Gallegos' cap goes but he stays; Cards manager, however, goes

By Rick Hummel St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Giovanny Gallegos’ cap was ejected from Wednesday’s 4-0 Cardinals victory. But not the Cardinals’ reliever. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was run for “some inappropriate language” he used with umpiring crew chief Joe West before West had ordered Gallegos’ smudged cap be taken to the umpires’ room — soon to be sent to MLB headquarters in New York. Shildt said he appreciated that West allowed Gallegos to stay in the game after changing caps and before he threw his first pitch in the seventh inning.

