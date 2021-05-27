Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Head Start kids learn to swim

By RALEY PELLITTIERI staffwriter@hammondstar.com
Hammond Daily Star
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOver 20 local children received an opportunity this week that could one day save their life – learning how to swim. Tankproof, a non-profit started by Louisiana twins Torrence and Thurman Thomas, gave free swimming lessons to nearly two dozen children who might not have access to them otherwise. Classes began Monday and will continue through Friday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s pool. Most of the spots were filled by children ages 3-5 who attend one of the seven local Head Start programs while a few spots went to those children’s slightly older siblings.

www.hammondstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurman Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Start#Swimming Lessons#Swimming Pool#Lpn#Baton Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Kids learn new skills at Zaniac summer camp

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Summer session is in full swing at Zaniac, a place where kids can have fun this summer while learning new skills using science, technology, engineering, art and math. Zaniac in Biltmore Park offers STEAM camps for kids of all ages to work on their 21st century...
Los Angeles, CAweworkremotely.com

Help kids learn science & math

Generation Genius is a Los Angeles company that creates science & math lessons used by over 1 million students each week: www.GenerationGenius.com We help kids learn. We are a public benefit corporation launched in 2018 and growing very quickly.
Kidsnortheastohioparent.com

Kits for Kids: Ways to Deliver Summer Learning

Summer break is in full swing. Your family might go on vacation, head out to the playground or parks, complete a variety of camps, and go swimming more times than you can count. Tackle summer boredom while helping your kids learn and be creative. Check out these subscription services that deliver engaging options for STEM, cooking, crafts and art.
Pauls Valley, OKPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Swim lessons still there for the kids

With the new season now underway for the Pauls Valley Waterpark the hours are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays and noon to 6 p.m. every other day. The next session of the outdoor swim lessons for children will get started next week at the water park.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

You are never too old to learn how to swim, Adult Swim Lessons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many adults can't swim well enough to save themselves. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how Central Adult Learn-to-Swim, Inc. (ALTS) is trying to change all that. The ALTS curriculum was specially designed by USMS to help adults learn to swim, feel safe in the water, and enjoy...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Kids learn to protect themselves with visit to Safety Town

Local agencies are working together to help keep kids safe by teaching them skills for everyday life through a special class this week. Safety Town is a summer course for kids run by the St. Joseph Safety Council. Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said these lessons are important and almost 40 different topics are covered during the course of the class.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Kids learn about special summertime pet care

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With summer temperatures rising, keeping pets safe is crucial. Getting kids involved with pet care is an easy way to lighten the load. A New Leash on Life, partnered with The Care Center in New Hope, brought dogs and guinea pigs to a local school for children to interact with. Instructors taught the kids about the ways they can keep animals safe during the hot summer months and encouraged them to ask their parents to foster pets.
Kidstodaysparent.com

How to keep kids learning through play this summer

School’s out but that doesn’t mean the learning stops, too! There are plenty of great ways to keep your kids engaged over the summer so they keep on learning and growing—while still having fun. Yes, we’re looking at a different summer with fewer or no organized activities, but it’s a golden opportunity for a summer of play, where kids develop physical, emotional and intellectual skills. Here are some ideas about how to encourage that healthy play.
Kirkwood, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Kids Make A Splash At Swim Meet

Welcome back to the pool! Swimmers from Webster and Kirkwood made a splash at the Kirkwood Aquatic Center on Monday, June 14, for the start of swim season — the first in two years, following last year’s canceled season due to the pandemic. Learn more about the swim meet in...
Workoutssouthsoundmag.com

When Should Kids Start Strength Training?

As the father of four young kids, a physical therapist, and a gym owner, my children get regular gym time. And strength training is part of that. I am often asked the question, “When should kids start strength training?”. A lot of people hear “strength training” and automatically get visions...
Owensboro, KYowensboro.org

Learn to Swim with Owensboro Parks & Recreation at Combest Pool

For Information, contact Brittni Klotzback at 270-687-8710 or klotzbackbb@owensboro.org. Learn to Swim with Owensboro Parks & Recreation at Combest Pool. Learn to Swim this summer with Owensboro Parks & Recreation! The weekly session begins July 12-16. Class times for Levels 1-4 are offered at 5:00 p.m. or Levels 1-3, 5-6 are offered at 6:00 p.m. Lessons are for 5 year olds and up at Combest Pool.
PoliticsPosted by
Mix 94.1

Sensory Kits For Kids Available At Hodgetown Starting Saturday

Hodgetown is still finding ways to evolve the experience fans have at home games. Starting this Saturday (6/19), Hodgetown will have sensory kits available for kids at home games. These sensory kits will have several items in them that kids can use while at the game to help "modulate" their...
KidsAPG of Wisconsin

COVID learning experience for kids, teachers

After spending 37 years as a K-12 teacher, principal and superintendent, and several years working at the post-secondary level, I would like to commend the students, parents and staff of Wisconsin’s Pre-K-12 schools for completing a “COVID school year.”. This time last year COVID-19 cases were surging, and many Wisconsinites...
Anna, ILannanews.com

Southern Seven Head Start to have two new early learning centers

Families who want to enroll a child in the Southern Seven Head Start program will soon have two new early learning centers from which to choose: one in Anna and the other in Golconda. Southern Seven Head Start has announced that it plans to have both of the centers open...
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MVCAA Head Start Apps Accepted

Missouri Valley Community Action Agency Head Start is now accepting applications for preschool classes for families living in the Sedalia area with children ages three to five years old. Head Start offers educational, social, medical, dental and nutritional services for three to five-year-olds, including those with disabilities, from families with...
Sports13abc.com

Summer safety series: water safety & learning how to swim

Indicted Rep. Householder defends himself against resolution to oust him from House. Prices for a lot of products affected by supply chain shortages. One of the places people are noticing the price hikes is in food prices. Fewer Employees Who Work Remotely Take Sick Or PTO Time - clipped version.
Relationshipsdoctorslounge.com

Why Do So Many Kids Never Get Swimming Lessons?

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cost and lack of time are among the reasons parents don't enroll their kids in swimming lessons, a new survey finds. "Swimming is one of the most important life-saving skills that children and adults should master. Whether for...