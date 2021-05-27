Head Start kids learn to swim

Over 20 local children received an opportunity this week that could one day save their life – learning how to swim. Tankproof, a non-profit started by Louisiana twins Torrence and Thurman Thomas, gave free swimming lessons to nearly two dozen children who might not have access to them otherwise. Classes began Monday and will continue through Friday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s pool. Most of the spots were filled by children ages 3-5 who attend one of the seven local Head Start programs while a few spots went to those children’s slightly older siblings.