Liverpool’s top-four hopes are in their hands as they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield this afternoon on the final day of the Premier League season. The Reds will qualify for the Champions League if they better Leicester’s result against Tottenham, but a win is likely to be enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side given they hold a four-goal advantage over the FA Cup winners.Liverpool climbed into the top four for the first time since February after beating Burnley 3-0 on Wednesday, a position Klopp called “insane” due to the dismal run of form that saw their Premier League title defence fall...